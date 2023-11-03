In the thick of deal holiday season and Black Friday, and Cyber Monday coming up just after Prime Day, there's always a bargain to be had. And we're not saying that's a bad thing - we love savings- but it's often hard to determine if you're actually getting a genuine discount.

That's when a price tracker really comes in handy. While searching for deals at Pocket-lint or just for personal use, I rely on the CamelCamelCamel browser extension to confirm if a deal is worth jumping on now or if I should wait a little longer.

Having used CamelCamelCamel for over a decade, I can confidently say it's a fantastic resource for figuring out the current retail price of a product and its sale price. Our other writers and editors at Pocket-lint also regularly rely on the tool to find you the best deals.

And while the price checker only works with Amazon listings, but that doesn't mean you can't use it to compare product pricing at other retailers. For example, if you find a laptop deal at Walmart you can then look up that laptop on Amazon and cross-check its price history there using CamelCamelCamel, using Amazon as a benchmark to tell you the original retail price. The top drops section on CamelCamelCamel's homepage is also a great resource for finding current deals on Amazon.

How to use CamelCamelCamel to price-check deals

Using the CamelCamelCamel price checker via the website

CamelCamelCamel is a free online tool that tracks the price history of products sold on Amazon. It provides the ability to see how current Amazon prices stack up against the historical pricing trends, thus enabling you to determine if you're getting a good deal. To use CamelCamelCamel for price-checking on Amazon, you can start by searching for the product you're interested in on the CamelCamelCamel website. You can then view a detailed price history chart, set up price alerts, and even see the highest and lowest prices ever recorded for that product. This can be particularly useful during sales events or when considering a purchase during fluctuating price periods.

Visit the CamelCamelCamel website. In the search bar, enter the name or Amazon URL of the product you want to check. Press Enter or click on the search icon to view the product’s price history. Explore the price history chart to see the product's price changes over time. Use the data to assess whether the current Amazon price is a good deal based on past trends.

To read the price history chart on CamelCamelCamel, observe the timeline on the horizontal axis and the price on the vertical axis. The chart will show a line graph indicating price fluctuations over time, with peaks representing the highest prices and troughs indicating the lowest. Hovering over the graph reveals specific prices and dates, and statistical summaries provide a quick reference for the current, average, highest, and lowest prices within the displayed time frame.

Using the CamelCamelCamel price checker via the browser extension

CamelCamelCamel offers a flexible price-tracking experience for various devices and browsers. For desktop users, the Camelizer browser extension is available for popular web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. The extension seamlessly integrates into your browser, allowing you to instantly view a product's complete price history on Amazon by simply clicking the Camelizer icon located in the upper right corner of your browser window.

While mobile users don't have a dedicated CamelCamelCamel app or Camelizer extension, they can still use the CamelCamelCamel website on their phone's browser and access the same comprehensive price history data. But, to ensure you get the most out of CamelCamelCamel's price-checking features, make sure to leverage the Camelizer extension. Below we've included instructions on how to set it up on popular browsers. We've also included tips for effectively using the service.

How to set up and use CamelCamelCamel on any browser

CamelCamelCamel Google Chrome extension

Installing and using the Camelizer extension for Google Chrome is a straightforward process. Begin by navigating to the Chrome Web Store and searching for "Camelizer." Once you find the extension, simply click on "Add to Chrome" to install it. After installation, the Camelizer can be quickly accessed by clicking on the puzzle piece icon located at the top-right corner of your Chrome desktop browser. If you wish, you can pin the Camelizer for even quicker access in the future.

To use Camelizer with Chrome:

Install the Camelizer extension. Visit any product page on Amazon. Click on the puzzle piece icon to open the Camelizer extension. A pop-up window will appear, displaying the historical price trends of the item you're viewing.

This extension provides valuable insights such as the item's lowest recorded price and the dates of past price changes, helping you make an informed purchase decision.

CamelCamelCamel Mozilla Fire extension

The Camelizer extension isn't just limited to Google Chrome; it's also available for Mozilla Firefox users on desktop. You can easily add it to Firefox by visiting the Firefox Add-ons page and searching for "Camelizer." Once located, proceed to add it to Firefox.

To use the Camelizer with Firefox:

Install the Camelizer extension. Navigate to an Amazon product page. Click the puzzle icon on the right side of Firefox's address bar, to open the Camelizer extension. A pop-up window will then display the price history chart for the product you're viewing.

In this pop-up, you can explore the item's price history, including the all-time lowest price and the specific dates of notable price changes. This tool can be quite helpful in tracking price trends and determining the best time to buy.

CamelCamelCamel Safari extension

The CamelCamelCamel service extends its reach to Apple's Safari browser as well. You can locate the Safari extension in the Mac App Store.

To use Camelizer with Safari:

Install the Camelizer extension. Visit an Amazon product page. Click on the puzzle icon located in the top right corner of the Safari browser to activate the Camelizer extension. This action will prompt an overlay to appear, presenting the price history graph for the product.

Within this overlay, you have the opportunity to review the pricing trends for the product and take note of its historical lowest price and the timing of past price fluctuations.

CamelCamelCamel Microsoft Edge extension

The Camelizer extension is also compatible with Microsoft Edge. Visit the Microsoft Edge Add-ons store to download the Camelizer extension. After adding the extension, it will be accessible via the puzzle icon located near the Edge search bar. Again, remember to be on an Amazon product page when you wish to use it.

To use Camelizer with Edge:

Install the Camelizer extension. Open an Amazon product page. Click the puzzle icon at the top right of the Edge browser to trigger the Camelizer extension. A pop-up will appear, displaying the product's price history directly on the Amazon page you are viewing.

This feature allows you to see the product's price history, including its historical lowest price and the dates when price changes occurred.

Can you use CamelCamelCamel on a phone?

While there isn't a dedicated CamelCamelCamel app like the Camelizer extension for desktop web browsers, you can still access the same price-tracking features on your phone's mobile web browser. Simply take the Amazon product link you're interested in and paste it directly into the search bar on the CamelCamelCamel website.

5 more ways to save money with CamelCamelCamel as you shop

There are a few other features you might need as you use CamelCamelCamel to help your shopping.

How to save money with CamelCamelCamel

When you pull up a price chart on CamelCamelCamel, you'll see the ups and downs of prices over time.

CamelCamelCamel helps you avoid paying full price. For instance, the Ring Outdoor Spotlight Camera might be listed at $169 today, but a quick glance at CamelCamelCamel shows that it often drops significantly around big sales like Black Friday. By timing your purchase, you could easily pocket an extra $50 or more.

And it's not just about snatching deals during sales. The price history for a Hisense 55-inch TV, for instance, might show a current discount at $750 from the regular $1,100. But CamelCamelCamel can show you this has been the steady price since July, except for a brief spike in September. So, it's a deal, but not a rush-to-buy kind of deal.

How to see a product's pricing over different time periods

CamelCamelCamel's price-history graphs are customizable, too. You can choose the time frame you want to see, from the last three months to the entire price history since it's been on Amazon. You can also compare Amazon's price with that of new and used items from third-party sellers.

Open CamelCamelCamel and navigate to the product page. Locate the price history graph on the product’s page. Select the desired time frame from the available options (e.g., 3 months, 1 year, all time). To compare prices, toggle between the Amazon price history and the third-party new/used price history using the provided filters.

How to set up price drop alerts

You should use CamelCamelCamel to set up alerts for products you're interested in. You can specify the price you're willing to pay, and CamelCamelCamel will notify you if the item drops to that price. This ensures you never miss a deal.

Website

Register for a free account on CamelCamelCamel. Search for the product you want to track. Enter your desired price for the product. Set the alert by clicking the 'Create Price Watch' button. Check your email for alerts when the product hits your target price

Extension

Install the Camelizer extension for your browser. Go to an Amazon product page. Click the Camelizer icon in the toolbar. Enter your target price in the extension's popup. Click 'Track Price' to set the alert. Receive email notifications when the price drops.

Import your Amazon Wishlist to CamelCamelCamel

This allows you to track all the items you're interested in, saving you the hassle of doing it individually. You can then easily monitor any price drops across your entire list.

Sign up for an account on CamelCamelCamel. Set your Amazon Wishlist to 'Public'. Copy your Amazon Wishlist's URL. Paste the URL into CamelCamelCamel's Wishlist Importer. Import and set up price drop alerts.

Change the size of the Camelizer extension window

If you're using the Camelizer browser extension, you'll see a settings icon in the pop-up that shows you the price history. Click on it, and you can adjust the size of the pop-up to your liking, making it smaller (640x480) if the default size (800x600) feels too large.