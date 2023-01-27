The Apple Pencil can be surprisingly weird to charge.

The Apple Pencil, regardless of which generation you're using, is a great bit of kit that can unlock a huge amount of productivity and creativity on an iPad.

It can be surprisingly fiddly and unclear to figure out how to actually charge your Apple Pencil, though, so we've got a quick guide for you right here.

How to charge a second-gen Apple Pencil

Apple refreshed its Pencil a few years ago with some new features and a welcome new way to charge. That means it's very simple:

Ensure your compatible iPad has Bluetooth turned on Place the Apple Pencil on the side of your iPad, below the volume buttons It'll magnetise in place and start charging.

That's it - your iPad should register that the Pencil is there and charge it wirelessly.

How to charge a first-gen Apple Pencil

Things are a bit less elegant on the first-generation Apple Pencil - in fact, this is one big reason Apple updated it at all.

Instead of wireless charging, things are a bit more mundane.

Remove the cap on the end of the Apple Pencil Plug the exposed Lighting connector into your iPad Alternatively, use the included adapter to connect a wired charger

How long does it take to charge an Apple Pencil?

Apple Pencils charge up nice and quickly, with around 30 minutes giving you a full charge, although quick charging means you don't have to wait even that long.

A quick 15-second stint on the charger will give you 30 minutes of work, which is a great return.

What iPads can wireless charge an Apple Pencil?

If you have a second-gen Apple Pencil and you're curious about which models of iPad can actually charge it wirelessly, the list is below.

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

So, if your iPad isn't on the list, don't expect wireless charging!

