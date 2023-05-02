In the age of smartphones, there might be something a little antiquated about voicemail, a relic from an older time when we couldn't send voice notes at our leisure, but it still gets loads of use.

If you've noticed that your voicemail message is a little abrupt or automated and you'd like to record a new one, we've got clear steps for you to do just that, whether you're an Android or iPhone user.

How to change your voicemail message on Android

Setting up a new greeting is pretty easy on Android - just follow these steps.

Open the Google Voice app on your phone Tap the menu icon (three lines) at the top-left of your display, then hit Settings Under Voicemail, tap on Voicemail greeting Tap on Record a greeting Tap the record button to start, then tap stop when you're finished You can now listen back to the recording by pressing the play icon Tap Save to save your greeting Now that it is in the list of greetings, just tap on the More icon next to the recording (three dots) and then tap on Set as active to make it your active greeting

This will make the recording your active choice. You can record and save multiple greetings and swap between them by accessing this list whenever you like, which is great if you want to have a few for different scenarios, such as when you're on holiday.

How to change your voicemail message on iPhone

If you're an Apple user, the process is also nice and simple, so just use the steps we've laid out below instead.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone Tap on Voicemail at the bottom-right of your screen Tap on Greeting at the top-left of your screen Tap on Custom in the list Hit the Record button on the right-hand side of your screen to start recording your message, and tap Stop to end it Hit Play to listen back to your greeting, and then tap Save at the top-left of your screen to confirm it

This will leave you with your new voicemail message selected and in use. At present, you can only select one custom message, though, so there isn't a way to have multiple custom options on standby using Apple's phones.