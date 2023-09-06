Amazon Music might not have quite the same brand value boasted by the likes of Spotify, but it's still a pretty excellent music streaming service.

The fact that you might well have it already thanks to it being bundled in with Amazon Prime makes it all the more attractive and potentially excellent value. Part of its impressive offering is the range of high-quality audio codecs it supports, and the number of recordings it has in high-def formats. Here's how to change your sound quality on Amazon Music.

How to change sound quality on Amazon Music

First things first, it might be worth clarifying that you can easily check the format and quality of the track you're streaming while listening to it.

On the Home page in Amazon Music while you're playing a track, you'll be able to see a badge displaying one of a few statuses: SD, HD, Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos or 360 Reality Audio.

Tapping on this badge will give you information on the current audio quality you're enjoying, and will also tell you the highest quality version available in the library.

If those two aren't matching up and you'd like them to, you're going to want to head to the settings and follow the steps below to change your audio quality on Amazon Music.

Open Amazon Music Tap the settings cog at the top-right of the display Tap Settings in the list that pops up Tap on Streaming Audio Quality under the Playback section Under Wi-Fi and Mobile Data respectively, choose between Standard and Best Available

This will tell the Amazon Music app whether to aim for the best standard it can reach on your network speed and if you're on a decent connection it should mean that you get more used to seeing the higher-spec options when you're playing music.

Under Mobile Data there's also the option to choose Data Saver which will basically do the opposite, and stick to lower-quality files to ensure that you use as little data as possible, which could be useful depending on what sort of plan you have for your phone.

