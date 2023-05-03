For a long time the iPhone wasn't something you could customise very easily, but Apple's tune changed a few years ago and it's increasingly simple to change aspects of how your iPhone works.

If you're wondering how to change your ringtone to a different option, for example, that's pretty easy to get done, so just check out the steps we lay out below to get started.

How to change your ringtone on iPhone

You can control the ringtones that are used for a variety of different situations pretty easily on iPhone using the steps below.

Open the Settings app Tap on Sounds & Haptics Under the Sounds and Haptics Patterns section, tap on Ringtone Select your ringtone from the list - tapping on each will let you hear what it sounds like, and will set it as active

This will leave you with a new tone for when someone calls you, but you can also back out and change what happens when you get a text, a voicemail, a calendar alert or a reminder alert.

If you'd like to give a specific contact a different ringtone, so that you know when they're calling even if you can't see your phone, this is easily accomplished, too.

Open the Phone app and tap on Contacts at the bottom of the display Tap on your chosen contact's name in the list At the top right of the screen, tap on Edit Tap on the Ringtone section Choose a new ringtone from the list (and optionally change the vibration pattern) Tap on Done at the top-right of the screen, then Save

This will confirm your choice and give the chosen contact their special treatment, which can be really handy in a variety of situations.