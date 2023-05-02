Android phones have always been a bastion of customisation, letting you tweak almost every aspect of how they feel to use if you're so inclined.

So, it should come as no surprise that changing your ringtone is very much possible on one, and really isn't too complicated - whether you have a flagship Android or a budget beauty. Here are the details you need to know.

Change ringtone on an Android phone

The options you'll be able to pick from as you follow these steps will vary from phone to phone, according to what tunes the phone's manufacturer includes, but the steps should be the same for most models.

Open the Settings app on your phone Tap on Sound & vibration Tap on Phone ringtone Choose from the sounds on offer Tap Save at the top-right to confirm your choice once you've selected it

This will leave you with a new ringtone selected, but you're perhaps limited to the stock options - or are you?

How to use a custom ringtone on an Android phone

This will require you to follow basically the same steps as above, but once you get to the list of ringtone options, refer to the steps below to use a custom ringtone.

On the list of ringtone options, select My sounds Tap the plus icon ("+") at the bottom left of the display Use the file manager to pick an audio track that you'd like to use as your ringtone

This will let you use any audio track you have on your phone, so the possibilities are completely endless, whether you're hoping to get your favourite tune pumping out or you'd rather make a custom track all of your own.

It's worth bearing in mind that these steps will change your ringtone when someone calls you using your mobile number, but won't apply if you're using third-party apps, whether that means WhatsApp or Skype or anything else - you'll need to follow the instructions in each app to change their respective ringtones.