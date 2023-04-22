In this day and age, online security is a pressing concern for basically all of us, and one of the best practices that we're constantly told about is changing passwords often.

If you're trying to change your password on Facebook, which is a great idea at any moment, you might be struggling to figure out where exactly to do it. Here's our quick guide.

How to change your Facebook password

The steps we're going to lay out should work for you on any device, whether you're in an app version of Facebook or accessing it through a browser.

First, ensure you're logged into your Facebook account and on your home view, and we can get started.

Tap the down arrow at the top right of your display to access the quick menu On this menu, tap the Settings & privacy button Tap on Settings within the next sub-menu In the next section, find Security and Login on the left-hand panel and tap it Scroll down until you see Change password and tap Edit Enter your current password, then type out a new password twice Tap Save changes to finish the process and confirm your new password, provided it's applicable

That should leave you with a new Facebook password to use next time you log in, and given the restrictions on what you can use as a password you should be in a stronger security position than ever.

Of course, that does slightly depend on you following some password best practise, including the fact that it shouldn't be a password you use anywhere else.

While you're there, we recommend that you also take the opportunity to set up two-factor authentication on your Facebook account, if you haven't already.

This will let you erect another layer of security by requiring you to input a code sent to your phone or email whenever you have to login, something that will make it harder for malicious actors to access your account without your permission.

Two-factor authentication is a feature that most major social media platforms now offer, and you should definitely take advantage of it when you can - there's no downside really, and some major cybersecurity upsides.