Key Takeaways Audio features in Android offer great control over apps, silent, vibration, ringer, and notifications.

To control volume, clear all apps, press volume buttons, and slide levels for alarm, media, and call volumes.

Guide works for Android 12 and later devices; audio control may vary slightly between brands.

If you are new to Android you might have to spend some time getting used to the OS. While there are many similarities between iOS and Android there are a few features that work differently.

Audio is one feature that works differently to iOS. The fun part is that it's pretty easy to use and gives you great control over your apps, silent and vibration as well as ringer and notifications .

Controlling Volume

Let's start with the OS

Hold and swipe up from the bottom of your screen and tap Clear All. This should get us working at a fresh starting point. Press the Volume Up or Down volume. A short press is all you need to get the volume control up. From here you can control the OS Volume as a whole or tap the Speaker to toggle vibrate, silent, and speaker mode. If you press the horizontal lined three dots at the bottom under the note icon, an additional bar will be displayed. You can now control (from left to right) Alarm volume, Notification volume, Ring volume, Call Volume, and finally, Media volume. Just slide the levels up and down and your phone should give you an example of how loud that selection is. Just slide the control with your finger. Tap the phone background to hide the control. Open any app that has audio, YouTube TV or maybe a music app. Press the volume button on the side of your phone while the app is open. You will see that control now displays the audio control for that app. Again, you can slide the volume up and down as you please on the display. If you have additional apps open, you can control them independently of the system audio.

Pretty simple stuff when you know how. This guide works for Android 12 and later devices. There may be some differences between audio control from brand to brand. However, it should be similar enough that you can do that same on any Android handset.