Music has the power to completely transform the impact of a video. Play sinister music over a recording of a cute kitten, and the video goes from being adorable to being a little disturbing. Play uplifting music over a video of someone putting out the trash, and a simple chore becomes a Herculean epic.

Adding music to videos you've recorded on your iPhone has never been that easy, however. You have to use apps such as iMovie or third-party video editing apps, which adds a whole new layer of hassle to creating your video. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just play music on your iPhone as you're filming?

Well, in iOS 18 you can do exactly that. A new Camera setting in iOS 18 allows you to stop your iPhone from automatically stopping audio playback when you start recording video. It means that whatever audio is playing on your iPhone is captured along with the external audio, allowing you to add a soundtrack to what you're recording. Here's how to capture audio playback when recording a video in iOS 18.

How to enable audio playback during video recording

Audio will no longer automatically pause with the setting enabled

In iOS 18, there's now a new option within the Camera settings that will stop audio from automatically pausing when you start recording video on your iPhone. If you toggle this setting on, you can start recording with audio playing, and the audio will continue to play as you record. Both the audio from your iPhone and the audio from whatever you're filming will be recorded, although audio will only be captured in mono. You can turn the setting off, and your iPhone will return to automatically pausing audio playback when you start recording video.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Camera. Select Record Sound. To enable audio playback when recording, toggle Allow Audio Playback on. To disable audio playback when recording, toggle Allow Audio Playback off.

How to capture audio playback when recording a video

You can use the feature in multiple recording modes