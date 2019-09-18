If you use a Fire TV and want to cancel a Prime Video channel or streaming service app subscription, it's not exactly easy to do. Luckily, Pocket-lint has figured out how, so you don't have to spend another minute clicking around, trying to figure it all out.

Prime Video channels vs streaming service apps

The first thing you need to do is ask yourself if the service you want to cancel is an "Amazon Prime Video channel" that you directly subscribed to through the Fire TV or the Amazon Prime Video app. If not, is it a service you've subscribed to through the provider's app? You also need to remember whether you used your Amazon billing information to subscribe. Confused? Allows us to explain...

Amazon

What are Amazon Prime Video Channels?

As an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get several benefits including access to Amazon Prime Video which includes a huge catalogue of TV shows, movies and Amazon Prime exclusives. But if you’re a Prime member who uses a Fire TV or smart TV with the Prime Video app, you can also search for a show like Star Trek Discovery or Yellowstone and see the option to watch it through Paramount+.

Amazon will even let you sign up with just a few clicks. Everything will go through your Amazon account, eliminating the need to create a password or enter your information. Doing so means you've subscribed to a Prime Video channel and the cost will be added to your account.

Now here's where the problems begin: Prime Video channel subscriptions do not transfer over to a provider's own app or other platforms like Apple TV and Roku. You can only access them through Prime Video on Fire TV or the Prime Video app on a competing streaming media player such as Apple TV or Roku.

So, if Paramount+ is a Prime Video channel of yours, you can't install the app on another device and sign into it. You must remember that you subscribed to Paramount+ through Prime Video, and you can only access it there.

What Prime Video channels are there?

There are a number of different Prime Video channels you can subscribe to via Amazon Prime Video. This list includes (but is not limited to):

Britbox

Starz/Lionsgate Plus

Showtime

Hallmark

FreeVee

Curiosity Stream

Paramount+

Mubi

HBO Max

AMC+

Obviously, there are quite a few channels that you can subscribe to and the cost can soon mount up. So you might want to cancel some of the Prime Video channels to cut down on your monthly subscription costs.

CBS All Access

Streaming service apps explained

So, let's say you go to the Paramount+ website and enter your billing information and sign up for the service that way, or maybe you directly installed the Paramount+ app on your Fire TV and manually signed up there. If so, it's not a Prime Video channel. It's an app you've subscribed to, and that's the difference. You can download and use that app on any supported device, no Prime Video is required.

Here is where it gets tricky: If you download a streaming service's provider app directly on your Fire TV device and then use your Amazon billing information to subscribe to the service, you can only manage that subscription on Amazon's website. You cannot manage it on the provider's own website. However, for subscriptions that don't use your Amazon information, you can manage the subscription on the provider's website.

How to cancel Prime Video channel subscriptions

When you want to unsubscribe to a Prime Video channel such as Paramount+ or HBO Max, follow these steps:

Go to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels page (must be signed into Amazon). Scroll down to Your Channels. Find the Prime Video channel you want to cancel, and click Cancel Channel next to it.

Amazon

How to cancel streaming service app subscriptions

If you want to cancel a streaming service that you subscribed to using your Amazon billing information, follow these steps: