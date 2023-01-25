If you want to call time on Game Pass, here's how.

Xbox Game Pass has been a marvellous addition to the gaming ecosystem from a gamer's perspective - offering a wide range of huge and small titles to try out for a reasonable monthly or annual cost.

If you've sampled Xbox Game Pass, whether it's for a month or multiple years, and want to end your time with the service, though, it's not too hard to do so.

Here's how to cancel your membership right on your console.

How to cancel Xbox Game Pass on your Xbox

All you'll need to follow these steps is your Xbox turned on and your profile signed in.

Press the Xbox button on your controller form your home screen Hit the RB shoulder button to access the account tab Hit the Settings button From there, head to the Account section In this menu, hit Subscriptions Find your Xbox Game Pass membership and tap into it Scroll down and select Cancel Subscription Confirm your decision

How to cancel your Xbox Game Pass in a browser

Of course, you can also cancel your membership via other devices, using Microsoft's website to log into your account. Use the below steps to do that if you prefer.

Head here and login to your Xbox account Once you're signed in, hit your profile button at the top right of your display Tap on My Microsoft account On the top navigation banner, hit Services & subscriptions From here you'll see active and expired subscriptions. Hit Manage on a subscription to see the option to end it Confirm your decision to end your subscription

Will I get a refund on Xbox Game Pass?

Sometimes, depending on how you paid for your Xbox Game Pass membership, you may be refunded a portion of your payment based on how much of your membership you've had the chance to use.

In most cases, however, if you pre-paid you'll simply have access until the date you paid for, meaning you won't instantly lose access to your Xbox Game Pass benefits.