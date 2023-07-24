After all of the rumours it's now been confirmed — Spotify is getting more expensive. But that doesn't mean that you have to pay for it.

Spotify announced that it is increasing the price of its Premium subscription service across a number of countries and territories including the United States and United Kingdom. But for those who don't want to pay the new prices, there's one option — cancel your subscription and look elsewhere.

How to cancel Spotify

Spotify confirmed the rumours in a press release, saying that prices will go up for those paying for Premium Individual, Premium Duo, Premium Family, and Premium Student. Spotify shared prices in USD but international customers will obviously see price increases across the board and in their local currencies.

Spotify's new prices include Premium Individual for $10.99, Premium Duo for $14.99, Premium Family for $16.99, and Premium Student for $5.99.

Spotify isn't adding new features alongside these price hikes so if that doesn't sound like something you can get behind, here's how to go about canceling your subscription now before your next bill kicks in. Spotify says these prices will start today, July 24.

Canceling Spotify is simple, thankfully.

Log into your account at spotify.com/account. Click 'Change Plan' under the 'Your Plan' section. Scroll down and click 'Cancel Spotify'.

You'll then have to go about finding a new music streaming service if you still want to listen to your songs ad-free, and there are plenty of options. However, most of them also increased their own prices in recent months so you're probably going to have to pay a little more than the last time you shopped for a new streaming service.

Options for the former-Spotify subscriber include Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and others.

As for the countries where the price is going to go up, alongside the U.S. and the U.K., they include Australia, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Norway, and many more. In total, Spotify subscribers in more than 50 countries are going to see their prices increase soon, The company says existing subscribers will receive an email today and have a one-month grace period before the hike kicks in.