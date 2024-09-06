Key Takeaways It's easy to cancel Roku subscriptions by "turning off auto-renew" on the Roku device or web browser.

If you didn't sign up directly with Roku, you have to manage subscriptions through the specific provider.

Roku charges appear if you subscribed via Roku, so view purchase history and invoices for clarity.

Roku is both a streaming device and a platform for managing multiple streaming subscriptions in one place . So, when you use Roku to sign up and manage streaming apps, it turns into an entertainment hub . But when a service doesn't feel like it's worth the monthly charge anymore, how do you cancel a subscription in your Roku account?

Related Does Roku have a monthly fee? It's complicated The short answer is no, but if we're being practical, you'll have to spend a few bucks eventually.

Much of the confusion around canceling a subscription on Roku is the brand's terminology. You won't find the word "cancel" on the screen when turning off a subscription -- instead, Roku calls it "turning off auto-renew." This effectively prevents another payment from coming out of your bank account, but allows you to continue streaming up through the last day in your billing cycle. It also means there are no refunds for partially used subscriptions.

Here's how to cancel subscriptions in Roku using either a web browser or a Roku device.

First, determine where you purchased your subscription

Does your bank statement say Roku? If not, cancel with the service provider

Roku can be the hub where you manage all your streaming services in one place. However, if you didn't sign up for them through Roku, you won't be able to manage your subscription from your TV or Roku account. For example, if you signed up for Disney+ directly through Disney, you'll need to return to Disney to cancel. For all other streaming services in the same boat, you'll need to cancel directly through the provider itself.

So, how do you remember where you signed up for that subscription you bought years back? If your bank statement says Roku for the recurring payment, you can manage your subscription from your Roku account. You'll also be able to see your different subscriptions once you log into Roku.

If you didn't sign up through Roku, check out these guides on how to cancel Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, and Hulu.

Related How to screen mirror on Roku TV By mirroring your screen on Roku TV, you can watch anything on the big screen.

How to cancel your subscriptions on a Roku TV or stick

This is probably the fastest option, since you're already logged in

Roku allows users to cancel subscriptions that they purchased within Roku using their TV or streaming stick and their remote.

With the TV on, press the home button on the remote to navigate to the home screen. Use the remote's arrow keys to highlight the subscription you wish to cancel. Press the star or asterisk button on the remote. In the pop-up window, choose manage subscription. Select turn off auto-renew and press OK. Confirm the cancelation if prompted.

Remember, if you don't see the option to manage the subscription on your Roku device, then you likely completed the purchase through the service provider directly. If this is the case, you'll need to log in to the service provider's website to manage your subscription there.

How to cancel your Roku subscriptions through a web browser

Your My Roku account allows you to cancel and manage your subscriptions

Close

Using a smartphone, tablet, or computer, you can view and manage all your Roku subscriptions in one place. It also includes the option to cancel any active subscriptions.

Open a web browser and navigate to my.roku.com. Log into your account. Click on My Subscriptions. Underneath Active Subscriptions, locate the service that you wish to cancel, then click Manage Subscription. Select Turn off auto-renew, then click on Confirm changes.

Why is Roku charging you monthly?

You purchased a subscription from a Roku TV or online Roku account

Hulu / HBO / Disney / Pocket-lint

Using a Roku TV or streaming stick doesn't require a monthly fee beyond the initial hardware purchase. However, if you subscribe to a streaming service through Roku, such as Disney+ or Netflix, you'll see a monthly charge paid to Roku for that cost. If you subscribe directly through the service provider instead, your bank statement will then have the service provider's name listed instead of Roku.

Roku makes it easy to manage all your services in one place.

While purchasing subscriptions through Roku makes it easy to manage all your services in one place, it can make knowing exactly what you are paying for less clear. To see what your Roku charges are for, login to my.roku.com, then under Payments and Subscriptions, click on purchase history and invoices. Here, you'll see what and when you were charged, and for what service.

Even if you're letting go of a few services here and there, there are still plenty of Roku tricks to optimize your next movie night -- happy watching.