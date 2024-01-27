Key Takeaways Canceling Peacock is straightforward and can be done directly through the company's website.

If you signed up through a third party, you'll need to follow their specific cancellation method.

Refunds are not available for canceled Peacock subscriptions, even if you cancel early in your billing cycle.

Peacock is an excellent video streaming service with lots of content, including TV shows, movies, and the entire WWE library. You can also watch WWE Premium Live Events without spending extra. Old-school WWE fans probably remember buying events like the Royal Rumble and others for $50 each.

As appealing as all that might be, saving money can be even more attractive, which means you might want to cancel Peacock to save yourself some money every month. Thankfully, canceling Peacock is reasonably straightforward, as the streamer doesn't make you jump through too many hoops to get rid of its paid offerings. Here's everything you need to know about canceling Peacock and how to make it happen.

How to cancel Peacock

If you signed up through Peacock directly through the company, the process of canceling is quick and painless. Here's the step-by-step process:

Go to the your account page on Peacock. Select Plans & Payment. Click on Change or Cancel Plan. Select the Cancel Plan option.

Canceling Peacock through third parties

This above method only works if you join through Peacock directly. If you signed up through a third party, you'll need to follow its cancelation method. Each one has its own way of canceling, and Peacock cannot cancel those for you. Here are links to how to cancel each one:

Once you cancel your Peacock plan, you can still watch the content for the remainder of your billing cycle. If, for example, you signed up for Peacock on the 4th of the month and you canceled on the 22nd, you'd be able to watch until the 4th rolls around again, and then your subscription will end. This is pretty standard for most online subscriptions, as you prepay for the month, so you get to use what you paid for the rest of the billing cycle.

How to tell if your Peacock subscription is active

If you have many subscriptions and can't remember whether you're paying for Peacock at the moment, there's an easy way to check.

Go to your account on Peacock. Look at what it says under Your Plan. If it shows an active plan, you're paying for Peacock, and if it says "Not Currently Subscribed," then you've already canceled.

Obviously, if you never signed up for a Peacock account in the first place, this won't work. Then again, if you never signed up for an account, there's no way you'd have an active subscription either.

Can you get a refund if you already paid for Peacock?

Unfortunately, you won't be able to get a refund for the remaining billing period if you cancel your Peacock subscription. This is the case even if you choose to cancel one day into your billing cycle. As mentioned, you can use your subscription for the remainder of the billing period, but getting a refund isn't an option.

On its support page, Peacock says, " No refunds or credits will be issued for any prior payments made when you cancel (or downgrade) a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan."

What will you be missing if you cancel Peacock?

If you're on the fence about getting rid of Peacock, here's a full breakdown of the most popular content available on the streaming platform. Some examples of the best content include the following:

The entire WWE library

Live WWE events

30 Rock

DreamWorks Animation films

Everybody Love Raymond

Frasier

Kind of Queens

MLB games

PGA tour events

Saturday Night Live

Universal Pictures movies

Simply put, a lot of content is available on Peacock, with a nice mix of live and on-demand content.

Can you use Peacock for free?

Peacock retired its free plan and now offers only the $5.99 per month Premium plan with ads and the $11.99 Premium Plus plan without ads. Instacart+ customers can get a Peacock Premium subscription at no extra charge. Cable provider Xfinity also used to offer Peacock for free to its customers, but it no longer does.

Does Peacock have a free trial?

As of January 27, 2024, Peacock TV does not offer a free trial.