If you want to get out of your Netflix membership, here's how!

Netflix is a massively popular streaming service, and no mistake, but even the most popular services in the world are sometimes surplus to requirements in our households.

So, if you're looking to cancel your Netflix membership, whether because you wan to tighten your budget or because you just don't use it enough, we've got a quick guide to help you get it done.

How to cancel your Netflix

The quickest way to cancel your account is to use your phone - the Netflix app is easier to navigate than most smart TV or streaming stick apps.

Just follow the steps below to get it done.

Open your Netflix app Choose a profile then tap the profile icon at the top right of the display Tap Account on the menu it brings up Below your payment details you'll see a Cancel Membership button This will take you to a confirmation screen to Finish Cancellation in one button, and will tell you when your membership will then end

It's as simple as that! The steps above will also work on the desktop Netflix site, so you can use them on a computer if you prefer.

When should I cancel my Netflix?

Because Netflix operates by a monthly subscription, without annual billing options, you're pretty limited in terms of what advantages you can get in terms of timing your cancellation.

As you'll have seen above, regardless of when you cancel in a month, you'll continue to have access to your Netflix plan until your next billing day, when it'll expire.

What are good Netflix alternatives?

If you're tired of Netflix and you're cancelling it because you can't find anything good to watch, the good news is that it's got a lot of competition you could try out.

Amazon Prime Video has a wide range of included shows and movies for those already tied to a Prime subscription, for example.

Disney+ has stormed into a really strong position thanks to fun original shows and a huge library of classics from the likes of the Star Wars Universe to Marvel.

For those who want a smaller streaming service that's incredibly well-designed, meanwhile, Apple TV+ is another really viable alternative that you could try out.