Disney+ has been a new stalwart in the streaming market for a few years now, but it's no stranger to a price hike or the removal of a formerly prized bit of content.

If you're seeking to avoid the price hike coming to Disney+ in October 2023, you might be looking into cancelling your service altogether. Here's how to get that done.

How to cancel Disney+

Cancelling Disney+ doesn't take too long, but it does make you jump through a few hoops, as with most services like this. Here are the steps you can follow to cancel Disney+.

Be aware that the process below should work in a mobile browser or on a desktop, but it's not always possible to cancel through the app.

Log into Disney+ On your home page, click on your profile image then select Account Scroll down to the Subscription section Click on your current subscription Under its details, click on Cancel subscription Provide a reason if you like, then confirm your decision

Once you give that final confirmation of your cancellation, you'll have the remaining time left on your subscription to use Disney+ before your subscription ends at the start of the next billing cycle. That could be a month or even a year away, depending on how far in advance you paid.

What to know before cancelling Disney+

As with so many services, there are some little caveats around cancelling your Disney+ subscription. We've already mentioned one - you'll still have access until your term ends.

If you're hoping that you could pause your subscription rather than cancel it outright, though, that's not something Disney+ offers. You're either subscribed or not, there's no pausing here.

It's also possible that you might have subscribed to Disney+ through another service like Apple Pay or Amazon - in which case you'll need to navigate to the subscriptions centre of the relevant service and cancel yours there. This can often be just as quick as doing things directly, though, which is handy.