So you've listened to all the audiobooks you fancy and you want to cancel your Audible subscription - at least until you find yourself with more time. Well, it's actually fairly simple to do so online.

You'll first have to remember how you signed up for the Amazon-owned service in the first place, but the rest should be a doddle if you follow our instructions below. Just check out the steps for your specific Audible subscription method.

How to cancel your Audible subscription

How did you sign up for Audible? Whichever way, that's what you must go through to cancel your Audible subscription.

Audible app for iPhone and iPad

To cancel an Audible iOS membership, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch (the gear icon on your main menu screen). Tap your name at the top of the screen. Tap on Subscriptions in the menu on the next page. If you don't see Subscriptions, tap "iTunes & App Stores" instead. Then tap your Apple ID, tap View Apple ID, sign in, and scroll to Subscriptions. Tap the subscription that you want to manage - in this case, Audible. Tap Cancel Subscription. If you don't see Cancel Subscription, the subscription is already cancelled and won't renew.

Audible app for Android phones

To cancel an Audible membership on Google Play, follow the steps below:

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device. Tap on your Profile Picture in the top right of the screen to open the Profile Menu. Tap Payments and Subscriptions, and then tap Subscriptions. Locate Audible and tap Cancel Subscription.

On Audible's website

If your membership isn’t managed through Apple or Google Play, or Audible doesn't appear under subscriptions on your iPhone or Android device, you can cancel by visiting the account details section on the Audible website.

Go to the Audible website for your region. Click or tap Account Details and log in with your Audible account information. Click or tap on Cancel membership under the text box with your membership information. Choose the reason for cancellation and follow the instructions. You should receive an email confirmation afterwards. Job done.

Want to know more?

Check out Audible's support page if you'd like step-by-step instructions, just in case you've encountered an issue and need help troubleshooting.