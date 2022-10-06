Sometimes when browsing Amazon we make purchasing decisions that we regret. It's OK. This is a judgment-free zone. Or perhaps maybe you bought something on Amazon but then found it cheaper over at Best Buy or realised that an Amazon sale might be just around the corner.

Whatever the reason may be, just know it's easy to cancel an Amazon order. There is one catch, however: You can only cancel physical items if they haven't entered the shipping process. So, your window for being able to cancel an order varies.

We recommend cancelling your Amazon order as quickly as possible, or else you may have to wait for it to arrive and then return it (if it's eligible to be returned, that is). So, let's get you cancelling your Amazon order before it's too late.

Cancelling an Amazon order takes just a few steps and can be done in no time at all. Here's how.

Amazon

How to cancel your Amazon order

The method for cancelling your Amazon order varies depending on what you're purchasing. It also depends heavily on when you try to cancel as you need to be quick because Amazon is very efficient at getting orders ready to ship. Especially if the order is being fulfilled by Amazon itself.

Cancelling physical items

If you want to cancel an order for physical items you've recently purchased on Amazon, follow these steps:

Head over to the Amazon website. Go to the Your Orders page. Select the order you want to cancel. Select Cancel items. You may see Request Cancellation for seller orders.

If you no longer see Request Cancellation, contact the seller for instructions.

Go to Contact Third-Party Sellers. Select the check box of the item that you want to remove from the order. To cancel the entire order, select all of the items. Select Cancel selected items in this order when finished.

Note: After Step 3, you may see Request Cancellation for seller orders. If you no longer see Request Cancellation, contact the seller for instructions. Go to Contact Third-Party Sellers.

Cancelling digital orders on Amazon

If you want to cancel a digital item that you've ordered, such as a subscription, that's a different process.

Head over to the Amazon website. Go to the Your Memberships and Subscriptions page. Then, select Manage Subscription next to the subscription you'd like to cancel. Select the link under Advance Controls. The main subscription page will open. From there, you can end your subscription.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video: How to cancel your channel and app subscriptions

Can you cancel an order from the Amazon app?

Yes, but you can't cancel digital orders in the app. To cancel an order for physical items, follow these steps:

Open the Amazon mobile app. Tap the Me Tab icon (second from left in the navigation bar). Your Orders. Select the order you want to cancel. If you don't see the item that you want to cancel, tap Show more items. Cancel Item. Tap Cancel checked items.

Amazon

Can you cancel an Amazon order after it ships?

Unfortunately, it's not possible to cancel an Amazon order after it has been dispatched. This is why it's so important to ensure that you cancel the order as soon as you can. Amazon is known for being pretty swift at getting orders ready, so you need to be fast. That said, you may be able to return it once you receive it. See Amazon's support page for how to initiate a return.

Why can't I cancel my Amazon order?

If you've followed the steps above and have found that you can't cancel your order or there's no option to do so then the chances are that the order has already shipped or is in the process of shipping and cannot be cancelled.

If this is the case then you'll, unfortunately, have to wait for the order to arrive and then go through the process to return the item or items.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

Pocket-lint has a separate guide on how to cancel Amazon Prime. Like cancelling an order, it's very easy.

Want to know more about cancelling Amazon orders?

Amazon has the following support pages with more details:

Pocket-lint also has this handy guide on Amazon if you'd like to master the retail site: Amazon tips and tricks: Best shopping hacks to know.