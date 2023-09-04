Amazon Music has been a mainstay in the streaming world for quite a while now but, like all subscription services, there might come a time when you'd like to cancel your subscription.

If you get Amazon Music Unlimited through an Amazon Prime sub, then things are a little different as you'll be looking to cancel Prime, but if you're a standalone subscriber, here's how to cancel.

How to cancel Amazon Music

If you signed up to Amazon Music through Amazon itself (rather than through Apple), here are the steps to follow.

Log into your Amazon account Head to your Amazon Music settings here Under Amazon Music Unlimited, find the Subscription Renewal section Select Cancel Confirm your decision

As with most services, you'll still be able to use Amazon Music as before until the end of your current billing period, which could be a little while depending on how far in advance you've paid.

If you subscribed through Apple, the steps are a little different, so we've laid them out below.

On your Apple device, ensure you're signed in Open the App Store Tap on your profile picture at the top right Tap on Subscriptions Find your Amazon Music subscription and tap on it Select Cancel subscription Confirm your decision

Just like with Amazon's method, this will leave you able to use your Amazon Music account without ads until the end of the current billing period.

There are a few other ways you might have subscribed, through other providers, so you may have to contact those providers to process a cancellation if neither of the above sets of steps works for you.

