As Meta and Apple continue to develop offerings in the AR/VR space, the key question these companies face most often is, "will people be able to afford the products?" Certainly, when talking about the $3,500 Vision Pro and even the $500 Meta Quest 3, the answer will be a clear "no" for a lot of people.

The interesting thing is that both companies seem to have recognized this at the same time. Apple and Meta are either now offering or will soon provide a way to make their products easier on the wallet. Apple is looking to develop a Lite version of Vision Pro. And Meta is offering a monthly payment plan that doesn't reduce the overall cost but breaks the price into bite-sized pieces. If you've ever been interested in buying a Meta Quest 3, this story outlines how to get this payment plan rolling and how much it costs.

What's included in Meta's Quest 3 payment plan

The payment plan isn't just for the headset

Meta just started offering payment plans for the Meta Quest 3 to try and make it a little more attractive for those who might not be willing or able to pay $500 for the headset up front. However, the monthly payment plan isn't as simple as breaking up that $500 price tag over a 12-month or 24-month period. The company is only offering these plans as long as they're packed in with other things.

Those who want to get this new payment plan will also need to purchase a two-year subscription to Meta Quest+ and a two-year subscription to the Meta Warranty Plus program. The reason behind the Warranty Plus requirement is obvious, as the company wants to ensure that should the device break, the subscriber has essentially paid to get it repaired. The upside here is that barring someone doing something very odd with the VR device, if it does stop working over the two-year period, you'll be able to get help from Meta.

Meta Quest+ is essentially the company's version of something like Sony's PlayStation Plus program.

Meta Quest+ is essentially the company's version of something like Sony's PlayStation Plus program. A payment for the subscription allows access to two new games per month. As long as a user claims the game when they're on offer, you'll be able to keep it as long as the subscription is active.

How much do the Meta Quest 3 payment plans cost?

It depends on what headset you select

There are two different plans available, and the price depends on how much storage you're looking for. The first choice is the 512GB device, which costs $34.99/month.

The smaller 128GB headset is available for $24.99/month. Both subscriptions include two-year subscriptions to Meta Quest+ along with the actual devices. While you can choose which device you want, you can't change whether you get the warranty and Meta Quest+, even if you don't see yourself taking advantage of either program.

How to get the Meta Quest 3 monthly payment plan

There is one catch

In order to get the Meta Quest 3 monthly payment plan, the first step is to head to this link to start the process.

1. Click either the 128GB or 512GB plan and click checkout.

2. Fill out your contact information and your shipping information. Then select Place Order.

In the second step, Meta will break down the total amount you'll be paying over the two-year payment plan and how much you're paying for each item over the plan's duration.

Once you click Place Order, you'll be taken to Affirm's website, which is the only part where some users might encounter a catch. The company runs users through a light credit check to ensure they qualify for the monthly plan. While the program is set up to accept most people who apply, some may be rejected.

If you're approved, that's it, the Meta Quest 3 will start heading your way and current demand and shipping times show it arriving in just four days if you're ordering from inside the United States.

FAQ

Q: Are there other payment plans like this in the gaming world?

This program seems to be based on what Microsoft does with Xbox All Access, which allows users to pay for an Xbox console over a two-year period via monthly installments.

Q: What happens after you've paid everything off over the two-year period?

Once everything is paid off, the Meta Quest 3 is yours to keep and do with it what you want.

Q: Can you pay the monthly payment plan off early?

It doesn't appear there is an option to pay more than the $24.99 or $34.99 installment per month.