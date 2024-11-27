Key Takeaways Utilize seasonal sales like Black Friday

Trade-in an older phone to get credit for a new purchase.

Receive 10% cashback on Google One subscriptions.

The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best, if not the best smartphones, the company has ever sold. Even if you set aside the flashy AI features Google is heavily pushing on the phone, it's just a solid Android phone, from its physical construction, to how it feels to use.

All that said, that quality doesn't come cheap. Google's Pixel 9 series has premium prices that might not line up with the mid-range image the average person has of it. If you're hoping to buy a new Pixel phone, Google's Black Friday discounts are already available, but there are a few extra ways to save more money, and they should apply if there's a sale or not. Here's how to save as much as possible on a new Pixel.

How to buy a Pixel for as cheap as possible

Take advantage of a seasonal sale

The best way to guarantee you'll save money on your new phone is to use a seasonal sale like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or any other holiday sale to get a head start on savings. Google is offering sales on all of its new phones, and you can get the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold for anywhere from $150 to $300 off.

The sale breaks down like this for Google's newest phones :

Google Pixel 9 for $649, down from $799

Google Pixel 9 Pro for $849, down from $999

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $949, down from $1,099

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499, down from

If you're not looking to buy the newest possible Pixel, Google is also still selling the Pixel 8a for $100 off. What's great, though, is that these not insignificant discounts can stack with the other ways Google allows you to save money, like a phone trade-in, raising your possible savings even higher.

Pixel 9 $649 $799 Save $150 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. $649 at Google

Pixel 9 Pro $849 $999 Save $150 The Pixel 9 Pro brings a new squared-off design, the Tensor G4 chip, and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots to Google's flagship smartphone line. It's available starting September 4th. $849 at Google

Pixel 9 Pro XL $949 $1099 Save $150 The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's first pass at an iPhone 15 Pro Max-style giant smartphone, with a Tensor G4 and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots. It's available on August 22nd. $949 at Google

Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1499 $1799 Save $300 Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to solve the original Pixel Fold's key issues thanks to its thinner and lighter design, Tensor G4 chip and more fluid hinge. $1499 at Google

Trade-in an older phone for credit

Google / Pocket-lint

Most major phone makers offer some kind of trade-in program that gives you credit for a new purchase if you turn in an old device that can be refurbished and resold or recycled. These trade-in deals aren't always generous (you can often make more money doing the hard work of selling your phone yourself), but they are frequently more convenient. Google even sends you a trade-in box to send your device in, something not all companies offer.

In the case of current Pixel trade-ins, Google is also being exceedingly generous with the trade-in credit it is offering, nearly covering the cost of a Pixel 9 if you combine your trade-in with the current Black Friday sale. Here's how much credit a recent Pixel phone trade-in will get you:

$699 for a Pixel 8 Pro

$490 for a Pixel 8

$760 for a Pixel Fold

$540 for a Pixel 7 Pro

$360 for a Pixel 7

$300 for a Pixel 7a

$450 for a Pixel 6 Pro

$300 for a Pixel 6

If you're trading in an iPhone instead, you could theoretically get close to the same amount of money back to apply to your new Pixel lifestyle. To give you a sense of how much Google will pay for an Apple device, here's the price breakdown for the iPhone 15 series:

$720 for an iPhone 15 Pro Max

$600 for an iPhone 15 Pro

$540 for an iPhone 15 Plus

$480 for an iPhone 15

You'll only get the full credit on any of these devices if they're in "good condition," which Google defines as being able to turn on, being free of cracks, and having a screen that works properly. Still, trading in an older device is a pretty fantastic option. If you're moving from a Pixel 8 to a Pixel 9, you'd only be paying around $159 for your new phone. Going from an iPhone 15 to a Pixel 9 would lead you to paying $169. If you're going from a Pixel Fold to a Pixel 9, you technically won't pay anything and Google will pay you $111. There's no world where these trade-ins aren't worth it at those prices.

Apply a Google One discount for cashback

Google / Pocket-lint

Google One, the subscription service Google offers if you need extra cloud storage or want expanded AI features in the company's apps, also includes a 10% cashback credit on purchases you make in the Google Store. If you have a Google One account, you'll receive that cashback in Google Store credit that you can use towards a purchase you make after you receive your new phone or foldable. It's not quite the same thing as receiving money for a trade-in, but it could be good for a case or some other kind of accessory.

Unless you need a smartphone at launch, look for a deal

There's always multiple ways to save money

It's clear that Google really wants you to buy a new Pixel. The phones are the first to offer exclusive features tied to Google's new AI models, which makes them a good entryway to what Google is at least claiming will be a big focus of its products moving forward. If you're going to play into Google's plans, you might as well get a deal for it. If you're interested in buying something else, you can currently get a deal on a variety of other Android phones for Black Friday or a new iPhone with a free gift card.