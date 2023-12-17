Key Takeaways You can buy books directly on your Kindle by accessing the Kindle Store and tapping the Buy button.

You can also buy books from Amazon's website by searching for the book, selecting the Kindle option, and clicking Buy now with 1-Click.

Kindle books are cheaper most of the time compared to physical books, and you don't need Amazon Prime to buy Kindle books.

So, you've just got yourself a new Kindle. Congratulations! It's a great e-reader. In fact, we think the Kindle Paperwhite might just be the best all-around e-reader there is. However, you do eventually have to add books to the thing or else it winds up being a paperweight.

Amazon's book selection is top tier in terms of selection, so you should be able to find what you're looking for. Fortunately, there are a bunch of ways to do it, including the Kindle app on your smartphone, on the website, and through the Kindle itself. We'll show you all three methods, what to look out for, and how to stock your Kindle full of awesome books to read.

Joe Hindy / Pocket-lint

How to buy books directly on your Kindle

Kindle e-readers have direct access to Amazon's vast library of books, so it's just a matter of accessing it, finding the book you want, and buying it. Your Kindle should also be linked to your existing Amazon account, which is where Amazon will source the payment method for your Kindle purchases. With that out of the way, here's how to buy books on a Kindle.

To your Kindle's home screen and make sure it's connected to the Internet. Tap the shopping cart icon next to the search bar. This opens the Kindle Store on your Kindle. Select a book you want to buy either by looking through the Kindle Store's recommendations or by using the search bar to find the book you want. Once you're ready to purchase, tap Buy button. Note - Sometimes the buy button has a price like the photo above, and sometimes it says But now with 1-click like the photo at the top of the article. Both types of buttons perform the exact same function. Anyway, after you tap the button, your payment will process, and your Kindle will download your book automatically.

The only thing to watch out for is that the buy buttons in the Kindle store are instant purchases. At least, they were in my testing. Make sure to give the Kindle time to load pages and only click that buy button when you're ready to spend the money.

Joe Hindy / Pocket-lint

How to buy books from Amazon.com

The other main option is to buy the book from Amazon's website. You can do this through your mobile phone or your computer, although it is easier on a computer since your phone is likely to bounce you to the app, which does not work for buying books. In any case, here's how to do it.

Head to Amazon.com on your phone or computer. Search for the book you want and click on it. On the product screen, find the Kindle option and select it. Once done, hit the Buy now with 1-Click button and confirm your purchase if it asks. After that, your payment will be processed. Your Kindle will automatically download as long as it's connected to the Internet.

It's honestly the same process as it is on your Kindle. Amazon does a pretty good job of making the experience consistent, no matter which platform you use.

Joe Hindy / Pocket-lint

Why can't I buy books from the Amazon or Kindle smartphone app?

The reason is because of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store fees. Kindle books are digital goods, which both Google and Apple subject to a 30% fee on top of their regular cost. Instead of pushing this fee onto you, Amazon instead directs folks to purchase the book either directly through their Kindle or through a web browser. While it is somewhat annoying, it ultimately saves you, me, Amazon, and the book author from having to pay those extra fees.

Is it cheaper to buy books than ebooks for my Kindle?

It really depends on the book. Usually, yes, the Kindle version is cheaper most of the time, especially if the book comes in hardcover. Softcover books are usually pretty competitively priced with the Kindle version, but in my personal experience, the Kindle version is cheaper most of the time.

Can you still buy books without Amazon Prime?

Yep. You don't need Amazon Prime to buy books at all. In fact, you don't even need a Kindle e-reader to buy Kindle books, since you can read anything you buy from the smartphone (or tablet) app. All you need to purchase Kindle books is an Amazon account with a payment method attached to it.

Joe Hindy / Pocket-lint

Is it better to buy Kindle books than physical books?

That is subject to each person's personal opinion. For me personally, I own a Kindle Paperwhite and I don't own a bookshelf. So, while I appreciate and often miss the smell of a freshly cracked new book, it's better for me to buy the Kindle version since my e-reader takes up less space. I own something like 90 books, so it's very convenient.

You'll have to think about it and figure out if it's better for you.

Can I use points to buy Amazon books?

Yes, for every 300 points you earn, you get $3 to spend on Kindle books. You can also spend gift card money and vouchers. When I order things, I'll often take the slowest possible delivery time and spend that credit Amazon sometimes gives you on Kindle books.