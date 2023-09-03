Key Takeaways Garmin offers a wide range of devices that can track and broadcast your heart rate to various apps, equipment, and people.

The list of Garmin devices that support heart rate broadcasting includes smartwatches like the fēnix series, Forerunner series, and Instinct series, among others.

You can broadcast your heart rate from your Garmin device using either a Virtual Run or the Broadcast Heart Rate feature, depending on your device model and preferences.

Garmin has a wide array of fitness trackers and smartwatches that can not only track your heart rate but can also broadcast that information to a paired phone, exercise equipment, workout apps, or even to your workout buddies. If that's something that interests you, then here's how to broadcast your heart rate on your Garmin device.

Which Garmin devices support heart rate broadcasting and how?

Your current heart rate can be broadcast from any of the following devices over Bluetooth and through the ANT+ protocol:

Approach S70 watches

D2 Air

D2 Air X10

D2 Mach 1

Descent G1 watches

Descent Mk2 watches

Enduro

Enduro 2

epix (Gen 2) watches

epix Pro (Gen 2) watches

fēnix 6 watches

fēnix 7 watches

fēnix 7 Pro watches

Forerunner 55

Forerunner 245 Series

Forerunner 255 Series

Forerunner 265 Series

Forerunner 745

Forerunner 945

Forerunner 955 Series

Forerunner 965

HRM-Dual strap

HRM-Pro strap

HRM-Pro Plus strap

Instinct 2 watches

Instinct Crossover watches

MARQ Collection

MARQ Collection (Gen 2)

quatix 6 watches

quatix 7 watches

tactix 7 watches

tactix Delta watches

Venu 2 Series

Venu Sq 2 Music

vivosmart 5

Some older Garmin devices can also broadcast heart rate data over ANT+, but don't offer Bluetooth broadcasting. These include:

Approach S62

Forerunner 35

Forerunner 45

Forerunner 230

Forerunner 235

Forerunner 645

Forerunner 935

Instinct

quatix 5

Venu

vivosmart HR/HR+

vivoactive 3

vivoactive 4

vivoactive HR

If you're using an older Garmin device, you can check the manual to see if your device will broadcast heart rate data over ANT+.

How to broadcast your heart rate from your Garmin over Bluetooth using a Virtual Run

If you have a compatible Garmin device, you can broadcast your heart rate over Bluetooth and ANT+. The method for doing so will depend on your device; some Garmin devices will automatically broadcast your heart rate over both Bluetooth and ANT+ when you use the method explained later in the article. Other devices will only broadcast over Bluetooth when you start a Virtual Run.

Open the Activity menu on your Garmin device. For many devices, you can do so by pressing the Start button. Scroll through the activities and select Virtual Run. If Virtual Run isn't listed, select + (plus) and add Virtual Run to your list of activities. Select OK for the Virtual Run activity. Open the app or device that you want to receive your heart rate data, and search for your Garmin device by following the manufacturer's instructions. Start the Virtual Run activity, and your heart rate will be continually broadcast to the paired device until you stop the activity.

How to broadcast your heart rate from your Garmin using Broadcast Heart Rate

For all of the devices listed above, this method will broadcast your heart rate over ANT+. For many of the devices in the first list, it will also automatically broadcast over Bluetooth, too.