Summary Microsoft's Aero Peek feature makes it easy to glance at your desktop, by hovering over the bottom right-hand corner of your Windows taskbar.

Unfortunately, this handy tool is missing from Windows 11.

The third-party Windhawk program has a new mod that restores Aero Peek functionality to modern Windows.

If you've upgraded your PC from Windows 10 to 11, then you might've noticed that in the process, a small-yet-useful system tool inexplicably dissipated into the ether. This tool is Aero Peek, and its removal certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by some tech enthusiasts.

Windows Aero Peek lets you quickly glance at your desktop without directly minimizing or closing your app windows -- its proven to be a useful tool to some, and an absolute nuisance to others.

With Windows 10 support coming to an end on October 14 of this year, and with no signs of Microsoft porting the feature over to Windows 11 anytime soon, it comes at no surprise to me that a new third-party Aero Peek mod for the latter OS has hit the scene.

Windhawk Windhawk is a customization marketplace for Windows and programs where you can create your own customizations or use available code snippets. See at Windhawk

What is Windows Aero Peek?

This handy feature makes glancing at your desktop a breeze

Microsoft first introduced Aero Peek in 2009's Windows 7 release. The feature provides quick access to your desktop via a small button located in the right-hand corner of the OS's taskbar.

When in a desktop environment crowded by open windows and running apps, a quick slide of your mouse onto the bottom display region triggers a glanceable quick-view of your desktop, temporarily removing windows and other obfuscations until you move your mouse cursor off of the button again.

A similar 'show desktop' button existed prior to Windows 7, but Aero Peek mounted the button in a more accessible location, and added in the useful 'hover to peek' behavior.

Microsoft rebranded the feature from 'Aero Peek' to 'Peek to preview the desktop' in Windows 10, and then removed the feature entirely when it rebuilt its taskbar code from scratch in Windows 11.

How do I add Aero Peek to my Windows 11 PC?

The Windhawk program is your gateway to Aero Peek revival

Microsoft may have turned its back on Aero Peek, but you can always count on community modders and Windows enthusiasts to offer up third-party tools and workarounds.

Windhawk is a customization marketplace for Windows that lets you plug in various 'mods,' each of which performs a given duty. There are a ton of options to choose from, but the freshly-minted Taskbar Show Desktop Button Aero Peek mod is the one we're interested in today.

To set up Aero Peek on your Windows 11 PC via the Windhawk program, follow these steps:

Download and install the Windhawk app onto your computer. Click or tap on the Explore button > type Taskbar Show Desktop Button Aero Peek into the search field. From here, download and install the Windhawk mod. Restart your PC for the mod to take effect.

It should be noted that this particular mod is only compatible with Windows 11 -- previous versions of Windows spanning 7 through 10 already have Windows Peek natively built-in at a system level.

In my experience, the Taskbar Show Desktop Button Aero Peek Windhawk mod works as advertised. I had no trouble getting the tool up and running, and I've yet to encounter any stability issues or OS crashes.

I will say that while the feature works as intended, it lacks the visual polish that I remember so fondly from the Windows 7 days. When peeking at your desktop in Windows 7, a visually pleasing god ray effect displays on-screen, as well as a subtle outline of all your open windows.

Somewhere along the way -- likely during Microsoft's switch from Aero theming to Windows 8's Metro design language -- Aero Peek's visual flourishes were gutted from the OS. This Windhawk mod solution is straight to the point, and it lacks any fancy animations or transition effects.