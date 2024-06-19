Key Takeaways Perfect earbud fit is key to good sound quality and prevents leakage.

Use the Adapt Sound feature for a personalized sound experience based on age to boost frequencies.

Dolby Atmos enhances audio quality with simulated surround sound for music and movies.

Most of Samsung's Galaxy phones come with factory-set audio settings targeted at a general audience, and it's worth adjusting the equalizer and adding apps to improve the sound quality. We use our phones more than ever these days, and adding a few easy-to-install apps and tweaking the audio settings to match your music genre or movie taste ensures an immersive and enjoyable experience.

With this in mind, we've compiled a list of eight ways to boost sound quality on a Galaxy phone. Our handy guide offers simple tips and tricks that anyone can try to improve their phone's sound quality, and most of them are free, so there's nothing to lose.

1 Ensure your earbuds and headphones have the correct fit

One size doesn't fit all

A perfect fit is crucial to good sound quality when wearing earbuds or headphones because it prevents leakage. Earbuds work best when they form a tight seal in the ear canal to keep the sound in, and headphones should have spacious yet snug earpads for the same reason.

Most earbuds come with multiple sets of ear tips, and it's best to find the perfect size that's comfortable for hours of listening without being too big or small to fit in your ear canal. If you have headphones or a gaming headset, you should ensure that the earpads fully enclose your ears and that they haven't lost their shape after being exposed to sweat and moisture during long listening sessions.

2 Adapt your Galaxy phone's sound

Sound for the ages

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Most people experience hearing loss as they age, and Adapt Sound offers a personalized sound experience based on your age to remedy the issue. The feature allows you to choose between sound profiles like Under 30 Years Old, which boosts high frequencies, 30 to 60 Years Old, which has boosted highs and mids, and Over 60 Years Old, which pushes all the frequencies. You can also create a custom profile based on a hearing test for tailor-made sounds to suit each ear's strengths and weaknesses.

Setting up Adapt sound is simple. Navigate to Settings -- Sound and Vibration and open the Sound quality and effects tab. You'll see the Adapt sound tab at the bottom of the menu, and you can open it to select your preferred profile. Select whichever age range you prefer, or take the hearing test to create a unique profile to match your hearing.

3 Add the Sound Assistant App to your Galaxy phone

One app to rule them all

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Samsung's Sound Assistant App is a nifty tool that upgrades your phone's sound capabilities with more functions and features. The app allows you to customize your equalizer's standard and expanded panels with new layouts and button placement. You can also use it to program the media button on your phone to open your favorite app, create custom vibration patterns, and it has a built-in voice changer with various effects.

The individual app volumes feature is probably the highlight of Sound Assistant because you can set individual levels for streaming and chat services. It's perfect for users on multiple platforms because you don't need to adjust the volume whenever you switch between apps, and all the levels are easily readable on a single interface. Sound Assistant is free and easily downloaded from the Samsung Store.

4 Turn on Dolby Atmos with your Galaxy phone

Simple and effective sound enhancement

Samsung/Dolby

Turning on Dolby Atmos is one of the easiest and most effective ways to boost your Galaxy smartphone's audio capabilities. The feature enables simulated surround sound, which provides a richer sound with a 3D effect. It's great for music and movies, and there's a gaming mode to enjoy hearing the direction of explosions and crashes in your favorite titles.

Enabling Dolby Atmos is as easy as going to Settings and opening the Sound Quality and Effects tab. A menu will open, and you can toggle Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos for Gaming on and off by sliding your finger on the screen.

5 Try the built-in sound equalizer on your Galaxy phone

Different sounds for different folks

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Most phones come with a built-in sound equalizer, and it's worth trying different profiles to suit your preferred music or movie genres. On Samsung Galaxy, you can choose between five presets, including Normal, Pop, Classic, Jazz, and Rock, or adjust the frequencies manually to create a custom sound profile.

To adjust the equalizer settings to Settings, Sound and Vibration and select Sound quality and effects. Tap on Equalizer to open the selection menu and pick your preferred profile.

6 Use your earbud/headphone app to fine-tune your Galaxy phone's sound

Fix the factory settings

Sony/Pocket-lint

Good-quality earbuds and headphones include apps that allow you to tweak the settings or turn on certain features, and it's worth checking them out to optimize your sound quality. Most apps include an equalizer, audio upscaling technology like Sony DSEE, and the ability to prioritize sound quality or a stable connection. Mid to high-tier models also include active noise cancellation and 3D spatial audio to improve the experience.

My Sony earbuds have an interesting feature that analyzes your ear shape to provide better 360-degree sound quality when using apps like Tidal and Artist Connection. It takes photos of your ears with your phone camera and will optimize the app to match their shape.

7 Use the Sound Amplifier app with your Galaxy phone

Frequency booster for the microphone and apps

Sound Amplifier/Pocket-lint

Google's Sound Amplifier app enhances your phone's microphone to capture surrounding speech better and boosts app audio, making your content easier to hear. The microphone amplifier is perfect for elderly or hard-of-hearing people because it can reduce unwanted background noise and boost high and low frequencies and quiet sounds like speech.

Anyone looking to improve their streaming audio can try the Phone media options, which have adjustable sliders to boost different sounds and frequencies. You can adjust the ear settings together or separately if you want different frequencies for the left and right.

8 Use the best codec for your earbuds

Compression matters

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Large sound files are too big to transmit via Bluetooth to your phone efficiently and require codecs to compress them to a manageable size. When the file reaches your phone, it's decompressed with the same codec so it can play. The compression and decompression procedure reduces the size but can also reduce the sound quality. Some codecs are better than others because they allow more data to flow between your devices to improve your audio experience.

SBC, AAC, AptX, and SSC are some of the common codecs available on Galaxy phones, and choosing the right one to match your audio devices can boost your sound quality. Choosing the right codecs is more complicated than our other tips and involves going to Settings, About phone and tapping on Build number seven times until the developer mode is unlocked.

When you go back into Settings, you will find Developer options at the bottom. Open Developer options and scroll to Bluetooth audio codec to pick the option you prefer. Some phones support limited formats, and the others will be grayed out.

FAQ

Q: What app improves Samsung Galaxy audio quality?

Apps like Sound Amplifier, Dolby Atmos and Adapt Sound can improve Samsung Galaxy audio quality.

Q: How do I fix muffled audio on Galaxy phones?

To fix muffled audio on Galaxy phones, try cleaning grime and dirt that may have built up around your phone and earbud speakers.

Q: Do wired or wireless headphones offer better sound quality?

It depends. Good quality headphones offer lossless audio without any detail lost by the compression and decompression of Bluetooth. On the other hand, many users won't notice the difference enough to outweigh the convenience of a wireless design.