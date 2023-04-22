Apple's iMessage (which is actually just called Messages now) is the default messaging app on iPhone and has become one of the most popular ways to keep in touch with people, individually and in group chats.

It's a really convenient hub for your messaging and makes it easy to kick off a FaceTime call or just send a quick text but, like any other messaging app, you might find that people get hold of your contact details who you'd rather not talk to.

So, here's how to quickly and easily block someone to avoid them cluttering up your app.

How to block someone on iMessage

The steps to follow here are actually very simple.

Open the Messages app on your iPhone Tap on a message from the person or number you'd like to block In the message thread, tap the name or number at the top of the screen On the menu that appears, tap Info On this menu, tap Block this Caller

Although that sounds like it's related to phone calls exclusively, it will in fact also block all text messages from the contact in question, meaning you'll be free from a whole tranche of different ways that they could contact you.

Can you tell if you're blocked on iMessage?

Of course, there are plenty of reasons why you might block a number, and there's a big difference between blocking someone you know and don't want to talk to, or blocking a spam caller that won't leave you alone.

If you're worried about someone real working out that you've blocked them, rather than just being confused by a lack of responses, have no fear.

Their messages will still look like they're sending, without any notification that they're not being received. If they try to call you, though, it will always go straight to voicemail, which may mean they can eventually figure out that you've blocked them.

Interestingly, if they try to FaceTime you the call will simply ring forever, until they give up, since on your end you won't be getting any notification about the call in the first place.