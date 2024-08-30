Key Takeaways Set automatic backups on Samsung Cloud for peace of mind -- data is safe and easy to back up every 24 hours.

Protect your valuable photos and videos by syncing your Galaxy phone gallery with Microsoft OneDrive.

Back up your Galaxy to Google Drive if you want to restore it on another Android phone brand.

You won't need to worry about losing your precious contacts and priceless photos and videos when your Samsung Galaxy phone breaks or gets stolen if you back them up beforehand. Backups can be done automatically or manually in just a few easy steps and are essential to maintaining data security on your phone.

This article will show you various ways to back up your Samsung Galaxy smartphone to Samsung Cloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and your laptop, so you'll know your information is safe.

How to back up your Galaxy phone to Samsung Cloud automatically

An easy set-and-forget method

Setting automatic backups on your Samsung Galaxy phone is advisable to prevent data loss if your phone gets damaged or stolen. It's the easiest way to back up your phone because you can set it up once and have peace of mind that your data is safe without needing further action. Your data will be back up to the cloud every 24 hours as long as it's charged, connected to Wi-Fi, and the screen has been off for at least an hour.

1. Tap on Settings.

2. Tap on your profile.

3. Open Samsung Cloud under the Apps and features sub-menu.

4. A window will open showing the Calendar, Contacts, and other items that sync with Samsung Cloud. Tap on Back up data at the bottom of the page.

5. Select all the items you'd like to back up and select auto back up when roaming.

How to back up your gallery to OneDrive

Protect your priceless pictures

Close

We all want to preserve our priceless family photos and videos because they're irreplaceable and bring back the best memories of our lives. Backing up massive galleries is a breeze, and it will automatically sync with Microsoft OneDrive.

1. Tap on Settings.

2. Tap on your profile.

3. Open Samsung Cloud under the Apps and features sub-menu.

4. Gallery is the first item at the top of the menu, and you can adjust the slider to sync it with your OneDrive account.

5. Tap on Gallery and scroll down to Albums to sync when the menu opens.

6. You can then adjust the Albums to Sync menu sliders to choose the Camera, WhatsApp images, and other information you'd like to sync with OneDrive.

How to back up your Galaxy phone to Samsung Cloud manually

The DIY method for backing up your phone

It's worth backing up your phone manually if you're taking it for repairs or upgrading and don't know whether all the data is synced with the cloud.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on Accounts and backup.

3. Tap on Samsung Cloud.

4. Tap on Back up data.

5. Select the items you want to back up and tap on Back up now on the bottom of the page.

How to back up your Samsung Galaxy phone using Google Drive

Enjoy the benefits of the Google ecosystem

You can also back up your Galaxy phone to Google Drive as an alternative to Samsung Cloud. Many users find this easier because they already have Google accounts with large storage capacities for galleries and other files. It makes sense if you use apps like Google Docs and Sheets because you can easily access your data in one place.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap on Accounts and backup.

3. Tap on Google Drive.

4. The backup window will open to show how much storage space you have. Scroll down to check which apps and settings will be backed up and turn on Photos and Videos backups if necessary.

5. Tap on Backup Now.

How to back up your Samsung Galaxy phone using Smart Switch

Back up to your PC

The Smart Switch app makes it easy to back up and restore your Samsung phone, but you'll need to download the Windows app on your laptop or desktop first.

Close

1. Plug your phone into your PC with a USB cable. Unlock your phone to gain access.

2. Open the Smart Switch app on your PC. It will display your phone name with options to back up or restore.

5. Click on backup, and the Backup menu will open, displaying your messages, apps, and other items stored on your phone.

6. Tick the items you'd like to back up, select Save as spbm and CSV format, and click on Backup at the bottom of the menu.

7. You might get a message asking to manually backup WhatsApp. Ignore it and click on OK.

8. A Window will open to prepare your backup, and you'll need to input your unlock code if you use the Secure Folder feature.

9. Smart Switch will take a few minutes to prepare your files and folders and will back up your phone.

10. A window will open to confirm when the back up is complete.

