Putting the joy in your joystick is about to get more expensive if you're in Microsoft's Xbox ecosystem. The company has confirmed that it will be hiking prices on its Xbox Series X console as well as its Game Pass subscription plans later this summer. We'll detail the damage and try to help you avoid it.

All the information we're getting about this comes from what Microsoft has confirmed to The Verge - as of press time, there's been no communication about these changes on official platforms.

When is the Xbox Series X price hike happening (and why)?

Mark your calendars for 1 August. That's when the new prices are set to take effect. Xbox communications lead Kari Perez said the brand is making these changes to "reflect the competitive conditions" for consoles in each market.

Sony lifted prices on its PlayStation 5 consoles in August 2022 and Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer was only keen to signal that the company wasn't going to be able to hold prices where they were "forever." In fact, Microsoft had upped MSRPs for a number of triple-A titles earlier this year.

How much more will I pay for the Xbox Series X?

It depends on where you are. If you live in the United States (or, for that matter, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Japan), you will not be seeing a price increase. That leaves Europe, Africa, and most of Asia vulnerable to some sticker shock.

Here are some sample prices:

Australia: $749 > $799.99

Canada: $599.99 > $649.99

Most of Europe: €499.99 > €549.99

United Kingdom: £449.99 > £479.99

Keep in mind that these prices are for the base configuration.

Notably, the Xbox Series S will remain at its current price in all markets (from $299.99 / £249.99 / €299.99).

When is the Xbox Game Pass price increase happening (and why)?

It gets worse. Even if you even opt for a PC over a console when it comes to gaming, you're probably one of the many millions signed up for Xbox Game Pass. This service lets you play a rotating selection of hundreds of games for free - either on PC or Xbox, depending on the plan you have - saving you big cash versus purchase-to-own titles. The more premium Game Pass Ultimate allows you to play those games across PC, console, and mobile devices and offers up a few extra perks as well. And yes, Game Pass is about to get more expensive from 16 July.

This is the first price increase since the inception of Game Pass in 2017. Xbox's Perez insisted this move has nothing to do with Microsoft's intention to acquire Activision Blizzard, simply that it is matching "local market conditions."

Microsoft has previously admitted that Game Pass subscriptions have contributed to lower overall game sales on its platform.

How much more will I pay for Xbox Game Pass?

Alright, here are the numbers you'll be seeing for Game Pass (either PC Game Pass or Games Pass for Console) and Game Pass Ultimate come mid-July:

Country Game Pass Game Pass Ultimate Australia $10.95 > $11.95 $15.95 > $18.95 Canada $11.99 > $12.99 $16.99 > $18.99 Most of Europe €9.99 > €10.99 €12.99 > €14.99 New Zealand $12.95 > $13.95 $19.95 > $21.95 United Kingdom £7.99 > £8.99 £10.99 > £12.99 United States $9.99 > $10.99 $14.99 > $16.99

A comprehensive list of regional prices is available from The Verge.

What about Xbox All Access?

Xbox All Access is a 24-month subscription bundle offered through partner retailers that includes a complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership with your choice of either Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X. Customers would own the console through the purchase agreement. With the price increases set to take effect, we would expect the same to apply to both All Access plans.

Here are the current starting monthly rates in a sampling of regions:

Country All Access Series S All Access Series Australia $33 $46 Canada $29.99 $39.99 Most of Europe €24.99 €32.99 New Zealand $39 $52 United Kingdom £20.99 £28.99 United States $24.99 $34.99

We've reached out to Microsoft for more information on what will happen with these Xbox All Access prices and will update this piece if we hear back.

How do I avoid paying more for an Xbox Series X?

The answer is simple: if you're reading this article prior to 1 August, buy an Xbox Series X. You'll have a great opportunity to potentially snag a lower price if you take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day on 11 and 12 July. Even at its current MSRP, you might consider it to be a saving in any case with the price hike coming ahead. Besides, you'll likely see a ton of accessories also on a discount that you'll want to pick up.

Alternatively, you can purchase the more affordable Xbox Series S instead. As a reminder, its price will remain the same after 1 August. We have a buyer's guide if you're deciding between the Series S and Series X.

How do I avoid paying more for Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft only sells Game Pass subscriptions on a month-to-month basis from its online platforms. However, the company also distributes three-month memberships via redemption codes on either physical or virtual cards. You'll find them at all sorts of retailers - only some sell them at a discount to the regular monthly rate, so it's important to keep an eye peeled.

For example, Amazon and Walmart offer three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $41.66 for a saving of $3.31 from the normal price - the suggested price of $44.99 is actually two cents more than what three separate months cost.

We do have to tip our hat to Matt Swider of The Shortcut for offering a bonkers deal that would be criminal for us to neglect: US-based customers can purchase a three-month Game Pass Ultimate membership for just $25 for a saving of almost $20 using a coupon code and shopping through marketplace aggregator Eneba, which already features lower prices on all sorts of Game Pass membership products. What's even better is that you should be able to stack up to 12 membership codes for three whole years of Game Pass Ultimate at well below even the pre-increase rate. It's insane.

That said, if you happen to browse through Eneba on your own for discounted Game Pass products, make sure that you filter for products that work in your region and avoid cards labelled "Trial." The waters do get a little murky here.

Once more, all of this presumes that you are able to afford these options during these tough economic times. That said, these Game Pass codes can make for a great birthday present or a gift for any occasion.