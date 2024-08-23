Key Takeaways Adding music to Instagram profiles brings back MySpace nostalgia.

The process is very simple and only requires a few taps.

Music won't autoplay on profiles, users can tap to play songs.

For some reason, you can now add music to your Instagram profile. Between this new Instagram feature and the release of social media app NoPlace , it seems that MySpace nostalgia is in. For those yearning to add a song to their profile and transport themselves back to a simpler time in social media, it’s easy enough to do.

How to attach a song to your Instagram profile

Get as creative or as boring as you want.

The new feature is pretty simple to get up and running. Really, the only prerequisite is that you have an Instagram account.

Open the Instagram app. Go to your profile. Select Edit Profiles. Select Add music to your profile. Search for and select a song. Select a 30-second segment of the song.

After selecting your preferred 30 seconds of a song, it will now be displayed on your profile. From your profile, you can tap on the song to remove it or swap it out. The song you choose will remain on your profile until you remove it or change it. The selection tool itself for attaching a song to your profile is largely the same as attaching to your Instagram story or a Reel.

Once a song is selected, you can change it by tapping the song or through the edit profile menu.

When viewing profiles that have music attached, the song will not autoplay. Instead, you can tap the song to play the user’s selected snippet of the song. So while the feature certainly hearkens back to MySpace, it’s not entirely the same. Although the lack of autoplay is probably for the best.

You can attach music to your Instagram profile, but why?

Part promotion, part nostalgia. All the way puzzling.

This feature coming to Instagram feels a little odd to say the least, but there is some method behind the nostalgic madness. Partially, the feature served as promotion for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album. The feature allowed users to get a taste of Taste, Carpenter’s new single, prior to the album’s release.

Of course, a larger feature rollout probably isn’t just for promotional purposes. So why do it? The feature does feel a bit old hat, but still adds an interesting layer of personalization at the same time. Obviously, there is a market for MySpace nostalgia, but is it large enough to justify implementing this kind of feature on Instagram?

Reactions to the announcement of the feature on Instagram’s creators page largely drew comparisons to MySpace. One user asked, “Are we going to get a Top 8 next?" referencing the top 8 friend spaces of MySpace. Many more users noted that this feature was nostalgia for Millennials. Even MySpace co-founder Tom Anderson commented on the announcement, simply writing, “🔥🔥🔥.”

Whatever you may think of the feature, it is undeniably interesting. What this means for future additions to your Instagram profile is unclear, but for now it looks like more personalized profiles are back on the rise.