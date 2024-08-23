Key Takeaways Home screen widgets are a staple of the Android operating system.

Adding widgets is a fairly simple process once you know where they're located.

The Google Play Store is filled to the brim with third-party widgets to choose from, which can be downloaded just like any other app.

Possibly the most recognizable and iconic feature of the Android operating system is its robust support for home screen widgets. Widgets are mini applets that live side-by-side with your app icons, and they provide a mix of glanceable information and actionable inputs.

For example, a weather widget might periodically update local weather conditions directly onto your home screen, and tapping on it will launch the weather application itself. A to-do list widget, on the other hand, might let you cross out completed tasks without ever needing to launch the full app to do so.

Considering how useful widgets are, it's worth experimenting with them and placing them directly onto your own Android phone's home screen. Widgets are the perfect way to boost your productivity, so here's how to easily get them up and running on your device.

How to add widgets to your home screen

The widget-adding process has been streamlined over the years

To get started with widgets, you'll want to find an empty space on your home screen. From here, follow these steps:

Long press on any empty space available on your home screen. Tap on Widgets. Scroll through the vertical menu until you find a widget that piques your interest. Touch and hold down on the widget you've chosen, until you're sent back to your home screen. Drag the widget wherever you'd like onto your home screen, and then let go to confirm its placement.

Regardless of the Android brand or manufacturer skin your phone is running, the process is the same -- the method for adding widgets has essentially been standardized over the years.

The Google Play Store is filled with widgets of all kinds, which can be downloaded and installed just like any other app on your phone. Many of the most popular apps you might already be using -- such as Spotify or Snapchat -- actually come with widgets out of the box.

You might be surprised to find some particularly useful, unique, or even obscure widgets already installed onto your phone, waiting for you to promote them to home screen status.

Widgets have become an operating system mainstay

The convenience provided by widgets make them an invaluable inclusion across all modern operating systems

Android may have pioneered the concept of mobile home screen widgets, but the concept is actually much older than Google's operating system. Windows Vista, which was released in 2006, had an equivalent feature called Gadgets, which remained supported throughout the life cycle of the legendary Windows 7 desktop OS.

Gadgets were eventually replaced by Live Tiles in 2012's Windows 8, which then eventually gave way to the current widgets solution introduced alongside Windows 11 in 2021.

Apple, on the other hand, first introduced widgets to the Mac all the way back in 2005, coinciding with the release of Mac OS X 10.4 'Tiger.' More recently, the iPhone, the iPad, and modern macOS received rejuvenated support for widgets starting in the fall of 2020.

The utility of widgets is undeniable, and no operating system has supported their inclusion as consistently and wholeheartedly as Android has. If you aren't already taking advantage of the glanceable information they provide, there's no better time than now to jump into the diverse world of widgets.