Key Takeaways With a Premium Spotify account and a compatible Garmin watch, you can sync music offline for workouts.

There are two methods to install Spotify, one via smartphone and the other almost exclusively on the watch.

Installing Spotify on your Garmin watch allows you to listen to music or podcasts without your phone.

Working out without something to listen to can be a real drag. Luckily, many Garmin watches allow you to sync music or podcasts from Spotify directly to the watch. That means you can listen to your favorite tunes without having your phone on you (provided you pair some headphones), which is especially ideal for gym workouts or any activity where it isn't convenient to keep your phone nearby.

There are several different ways to install Spotify on your Garmin watch. The first is mostly done on the phone through the Garmin Connect app, while the second is almost exclusively done on your watch. However, not all Garmin watches are compatible with the second option, while the first will work for every model that supports music storage. Here's everything you need to know about installing Spotify on your Garmin watch and downloading and syncing playlists.

What you need to install Spotify on a Garmin watch

Premium Spotify account

A compatible Garmin watch (list below - correct as of April 2024)

Access to a Wi-Fi network

At least 50 percent battery on the watch, or somewhere to plug it in to charge

Your smartphone with the Garmin Connect app installed and logged into your Garmin account

How to add Spotify to your Garmin watch from your phone

Using your phone works across all Garmin devices with music support

Open the Garmin Connect IQ app on your smartphone. Alternatively, you can access Garmin Connect IQ via the Garmin Connect app. Once in Garmin Connect, tap on the device icon in the top right corner, navigate to Music, and then select Music Providers. Search for Spotify. Select Install. If prompted, sign into your Garmin Connect account and choose the Garmin device you want to install Spotify. Accept any app permission requests. Spotify will then install on your watch. On your watch, select Get Started. A window should open on your phone to log in to Spotify and agree to the permissions. Tap Agree.

How to add Spotify to your Garmin watch from your watch

Only some models support this method