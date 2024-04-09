Key Takeaways Adding Philips Hue widgets to iOS allows for quick control of smart home devices like lights with just a single tap.

Choose from small, medium, or large widgets when adding to the Home Screen or Today View to fit your preference.

Update to the latest version of the Hue app to access the widgets for controlling Philips Hue lights on the iPhone.

Widgets have been a part of the iPhone and iPad since 2014, when Apple debuted with the release of iOS 14. You can use them for everything from quickly calling your favorite people to changing the aesthetic of your Home Screen.

One great use for widgets is controlling smart home tech. By adding widgets to your Home Screen, you can turn smart home devices on or off, or run automations with a single tap. However, not all smart home devices support iOS widgets, and for a long time there were no widgets available for the Hue app.

5:36 Related 7 ways to customize your iPhone home screen aesthetic Here's how to create the perfect iPhone home screen aesthetic, step by step, through the use of custom icons, widgets, wallpapers, and more.

All of that has finally changed. Signify added widget support to the Hue app in a recent update, allowing you to add widgets to your iPhone that can turn your Philips Hue lights on or off, or even turn on specific scenes. Here's how to use Hue widgets on iOS.

Close

How to add Hue widgets to your Home Screen

Add small, medium, or large widgets

Adding Hue widgets to your Home Screen is simple to do. You have a choice of small, medium, or large widgets. The small widget fits two actions, the medium widget has four actions, and the largest size fits eight.

Tap and hold any empty space on your Home Screen. When the app icons start to jiggle, release your finger. Tap the + (plus) icon on the top left of the screen. Scroll down through the list of apps that offer widgets and tap Hue. Swipe left and right to choose between the small, medium, or large widgets. When you've selected the size that you want, tap Add Widget. The widget will appear on your Home Screen. Tap and hold the widget and drag it around to reposition it. Once you're happy, tap Done.

How to edit a widget:

Tap and hold it and select Edit Widget. By default, the widget will control all rooms and zones. To change this, tap All Systems and select a specific room or zone. Under Actions, tap Choose. Select the action you want to use in the widget. You can choose to power on or power off for specific lights, or you can select scenes. Repeat the process for any remaining tiles in the widget. Tap anywhere outside the widget to close the edit screen.

You can now control your Hue lights using the widget. It's possible to add as many Hue widgets as you wish; you can create widgets for specific rooms or zones if you wish.

How to add Hue widgets to the Today View

Swipe right to access your Hue widgets

You can also add widgets to the Today View on iOS. This is the screen that appears when you swipe right on the home screen or lock screen. As with the lock screen, you can add small, medium, or large widgets to the Today View.

From the Home Screen or Lock Screen, swipe right to the Today View. Tap and hold any empty space on the Today View screen. When the widgets start jiggling, let go of the screen. Tap the + (plus) icon on the top left of the screen. Scroll down and tap Hue. Swipe left and right to select the size of widget you want. Tap Add Widget. Tap and hold the widget and drag it around the screen to reposition it. When you've placed it where you want it, tap Done.

How to edit a widget:

Tap and hold the widget and select Edit Widget. Tap All Systems if you want to limit the widget to devices in a specific room or zone. Under Actions, tap Choose. Select the power option or scene that you want to use. Repeat for the other tiles in the widget. When you're done, tap anywhere outside the widget. You can now access and use the widget by swiping right from your Home Screen or Lock Screen.

Adding Hue widgets to your Lock Screen

Lock Screen widgets don't yet seem to work

It is also possible to add widgets to the lock screen of your iPhone, which allows you to see the widgets even when your iPhone is locked. This is possible with the new Hue widgets, although I found that I needed to restart my iPhone before the Hue Lock Screen widgets became available. Even then, I was able to add Hue widgets to the Lock Screen, but when I did so, they were always blank and didn't show any information.

Hopefully, this is something that will be fixed in an update; this is the method for adding them once the problem has been fixed.

Lock your iPhone. Tap the screen to wake your iPhone, then tap and hold the screen. Tap Customize at the bottom of the screen. Select the Lock Screen. Tap the widget area. Scroll down and select Hue. Choose a single or double widget. You may need to delete a current widget if there isn't space. The widget will be added to your Lock Screen and will be visible even when your iPhone is locked.

How do I get Hue widgets?

Widgets are part of version 5.14 of the Hue app. As long as you've updated to the latest version of the Hue app, you should be able to use widgets.

Open the App Store app. Search for Hue in the search bar. Select the Philips Hue app. If the button reads Update, tap it to update to the latest version. If the button reads Open, then the app is already up-to-date.

Controlling Hue lights with Home app widgets

Hue lights can be controlled with Apple Home widgets

It's already been possible to control Hue lights via widgets by adding them into the Home app on your iPhone. Once you've added your Hue lights to the Home app, you can add Home widgets to your iPhone that allow you to control your Hue lights. However, there are some major differences between the new Hue widgets and the Home widgets.

One benefit of the Hue widgets is that you can choose to activate specific Hue scenes. This allows you to change the color of your lights or the warmth of the white light with just a single tap. Home widgets will only allow you to turn lights on or off.

However, Home widgets have their own benefits. You only need a single Home widget tile to control a light; tapping it once will turn the light on and tapping it again will turn the light off. The color of the tile will indicate whether the light is on or off. With Hue widgets, you need one tile to turn the light on, and a separate one to turn the light off, so every light requires twice as many tiles as are needed with the Home widgets.