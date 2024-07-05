Key Takeaways Garmin watches have hidden watch faces that are already preloaded on most devices.

Adding more watch faces is simple and quick.

You can even customize most of these additional watch faces.

You likely already know that Garmin's watches are highly capable training devices with useful smartwatch tools. But did you also know that you aren't stuck with the watch face that it comes with? Changing the watch face on your Garmin is easy, but most only come with a few already loaded onto the device and ready to use. Luckily, many Garmin devices also have other options installed that simply aren't visible yet.

By adding more Garmin watch faces directly from your watch, you'll have even more options to choose from without having to download anything extra with your phone. These additional watch faces are an easy way to personalize your Garmin watch, giving you more control over how your watch looks. It also lets you customize what information you see with a quick glance at your wrist. Below, you'll find simple steps for adding those watch faces. The instructions are based on Garmin devices with five buttons, such as the Garmin Forerunner 965. If your watch has a different button configuration, your steps may differ slightly.

How to add more watch faces to your Garmin watch

Reveal those hidden watch faces

If you aren't happy with the handful of watch faces that come standard on your Garmin watch and want more options without any fuss, you may be able to access additional faces right on your wrist without using your phone. These hidden watch faces are simple to add, and many are just as customizable as the ones loaded by default.

Open the menu by holding the Menu button (middle left) or using the relevant method for your watch. Select Watch Face. Scroll through the list of faces to the very bottom. If applicable to your model of Garmin watch, you'll see an Add New option. Select Add New and scroll through the faces to choose one that you like. When you've chosen your watch face, select Apply to use it as the current face for your Garmin Watch.

FAQ

Q: Can you change your Garmin's watch face?

Yes, you can change the Garmin watch face on every model of Garmin watch. The options available vary by Garmin model, but all watches will allow some level of customization to your watch face so you can personalize it to your style and needs.

Q: Do different Garmin watch faces use more battery?

Yes, some Garmin watch faces will significantly impact battery life. That's especially true for animated and Connect IQ watch faces. Certain features, such as those that use GPS for a data field, will put more strain on the battery life, meaning you'll need to charge it more often. Also, those that provide an always-on option will chew through battery more quickly as well.