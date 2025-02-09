Summary CarPlay requires a compatible vehicle and an iPhone running iOS 7.1 or later.

Setup is normally very straightforward, initiated by connecting an iPhone to a car's USB port.

If your car isn't natively compatible, you'll probably have to install an aftermarket head unit.

When Tesla first started gaining popularity, one of its selling points was the use of oversized touchscreens in place of buttons and dials. That's still attractive to some people, but the reality is that many vehicles now have something good enough -- or even better -- in the form of Apple CarPlay . Though there are advantages to an all-touchscreen interface, CarPlay can handle the tasks that really demand a touchscreen while leaving those buttons and dials intact for instant adjustments.

If you're interested in using CarPlay, it's typically pretty easy to get started if you've bought a car made in the last five years or so. It's tougher if you have an older vehicle, but there are third-party hardware upgrades you can buy to bridge the gap.

What are the requirements for Apple CarPlay?

Base and advanced information

The standard requirements for CarPlay include an iPhone with iOS 7.1 or later and a compatible car model. I won't go into the full model list here -- that would be impossible to keep up with -- but most major car brands are represented, including some that didn't even exist when the feature first launched. The exceptions tend to be EV makers that rely entirely on touchscreen interfaces -- if you've got a Tesla or a Rivian, for example, you'll be using those companies' built-in apps for things like navigation or Apple Music .

The full picture is more complex. For one thing, CarPlay is still limited to a relative handful of countries, for which Apple maintains an active list. As of the time of writing, though, countries include:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China (including Hong Kong)

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Russia

Saudi Arabia (excluding Apple Maps)

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

On top of this, CarPlay is best used with iOS 13 or later. An interface overhaul added the Dashboard, letting users view multiple apps at once. Typically, that means a navigation app paired with music or podcast control, but CarPlay can also pop up Calendar events and some HomeKit controls, say if you have a HomeKit-compatible garage door opener.

If your car doesn't natively support CarPlay via USB or wireless (Bluetooth/Wi-Fi), you'll have to buy a third-party infotainment display. I'll talk about that in a later section.

How to add CarPlay to a compatible vehicle

Easy going with a little tweaking afterward

If your vehicle is natively compatible with CarPlay, it's fairly easy to get started. Follow these steps:

Update your iPhone to the latest possible version of iOS. Make sure Siri is enabled on your iPhone by going to Settings > Siri or Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Start your car. In most cases, you'll need to connect your iPhone via USB for initial setup, even if it supports wireless CarPlay. That should be it though -- follow any prompts on your car or iPhone, and you'll have the basics up and running. If your car doesn't have wired CarPlay support, press and hold the voice command button on your steering wheel. Next, on your iPhone, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and select the appropriate CarPlay network, making sure Auto-Join is turned on as well. Once that's done, go to Settings > General > CarPlay and select your vehicle.

Normally, CarPlay will then launch automatically every time your iPhone connects to your car, controllable via touch gestures or voice commands. Some cars even support saying "Siri" instead of holding down a voice command button.

Go to Settings > General > CarPlay to add, remove, or rearrange supported apps.

Things can potentially get complicated if you share your car with another iPhone owner, or need to switch away from CarPlay to access built-in controls. Your vehicle should have quick shortcuts for reconnecting your iPhone and/or switching back to CarPlay, however. On my Hyundai Venue, there's a Phone Projection menu with Connect buttons for each paired iPhone.

How to add CarPlay to an incompatible vehicle

Cheap and expensive options

If your car model doesn't appear to have native compatibility, but it was built in the last decade, there's a slim chance that it could be supported after a software upgrade. Check your automaker's website, or else talk to the dealer where you bought your car. You'll probably be booking a service appointment if an upgrade is available.

Barring that, expect to buy a compatible aftermarket head unit. Some of these cost $200 or less, but it's often best to pay an auto AV store or electronics retailer for installation. The process requires swapping out your existing head unit, and in some situations reconnecting the voice command button on your steering wheel. It's possible to do all this yourself with the right tools and knowledge -- but a professional installer should guarantee everything works right when you hit the road.

Don't skimp too much on price. You need a head unit that matches the dimensions of your dashboard, and cheaper units may sacrifice features, such as a responsive touchscreen and/or support for your back-up camera.

If you can't (or don't want to) swap out your head unit, it's probably best to buy an iPhone car mount instead. Sure, they're not as convenient as CarPlay, but many apps are designed with mounted use in mind, including Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Spotify.

