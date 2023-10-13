In an update to its popular small smart speaker range, Amazon enabled the ability to add an Echo to your Eero network. In doing so, you're effectively using your Echo as a mesh network router, increasing the network's reach and all without having to buy another expensive Eero router.

The feature is called Eero Built-in because - no surprise - the Echos in question have Eero functionality built into them. Here's what you need to know and how to get it working.

What Echo devices are compatible?

Only a select few Echo devices have the Eero Built-in feature at the time of writing this guide. Thankfully, however, they're the most popular ones. The list is as follows:

How to use an Echo as an additional Eero mesh router

Setting up the feature is actually pretty simple. All you need to do is make sure you have the Eero app downloaded and installed on your smartphone. Make sure your Eero system is set up and then - to add your Echo to the network - follow the steps below:

Launch the Eero app Tap 'Discover' on the toolbar Choose 'Amazon Connected Home' and then choose 'Connect to Amazon' Follow the steps to log in to your Amazon account and link it to your Eero network Now back in Discover > Amazon Connected Home choose 'Eero Built-in' and turn on the 'Built-in' option. Toggle the switch next to the Echo that you want to embed in the network

If you're having issues adding it, it could be because your Echo doesn't have a strong connection to its nearest Eero router. If that's the case, it will show you in that list of Echo devices with a little orange warning icon and a description of the issues.

However, if it's toggled on and turns green, you're good to go. It is worth noting - in this early stage of the feature being announced - that stability seems to be a bit of an issue and that connectivity isn't as strong as it would be if you were using a dedicated Eero router.