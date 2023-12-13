One feature you may not have overlooked while posting photos on Instagram is the ability to add alt text to your post. Alternative (alt) text provides a description of the photo, helping those who have visual impairments and other disabilities be aware of what their friends and family are posting.

Since recently updating my Instagram, I've noticed it's easier than ever before to add alt text to your photos. If you've been searching and couldn't figure out how to add alt text to your posts, I'll help guide you through it with these simple steps below.

Alt text is a subsection of online accessibility — which impacts users in many different ways. Alt text is not only best practice, but it's a requirement for websites of companies operating in many countries, including the United States. If you are operating a brand's Instagram or website, check with the American with Disabilities Act site that includes more thorough guidelines for accessibility online. The guidance below is for personal accounts.

How to add alt text to your post:

Hit the plus sign at the bottom bar of your app to create a new post Once you've selected your pictures, hit 'Next' When you get to the page where you can add a caption, scroll all the way down to 'Advanced Settings' After clicking on Advanced Settings, hit Write Alt Text Add Alt Text for your image/images Post your photo

Why should I add alt text to my Instagram photos?

Alt text helps the visually impaired get a description of what is being posted. When you write alt text for your photos, that text will be read to the person who has the alt text setting turned on their phone. Alt text helps to improve accessibility and is especially useful if you're running an Instagram account for your business. Especially if you love to upload an 'Insta Dump' with ten slides, your caption isn't the best place to accurately and succinctly describe what's happening in each of those gems.

What should I write for alt text? Do's and dont's

Alt text should be short and sweet but still able to provide an overview of what is going on. If you're posting a photo of your Christmas tree, all you need to write for your alt text is "Tall Christmas tree with green and red lights wrapped all around it." Your alt text shouldn't be longer than a sentence but should still accurately describe the photo. If you're posting a photo of your dog, don't just put "dog" in the text but instead put "Max, a golden retriever, running in the park."

What's the difference between alt text and a caption on Instagram?

Alt text isn't the same thing as a caption for Instagram. A caption shows up for everyone when you post a photo and doesn't necessarily have to describe what is going on in the picture. Alt text doesn't show up on your actual post and only applies to those who have a setting on their phone to get alt text read to them with a screen reader.

Do I need to add alt text to my posts?

No, not necessarily. If this is your personal account, and you don't have anyone who follows you that is visually impaired, then it might not be a priority for you right now, but there's no harm in adding it. However, you should add alt text to posts if you run a professional or business account. As accessibility and inclusivity continue to become a bigger priority, adding alt text to Instagram posts is just a small way to help include everyone.