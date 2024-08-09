Key Takeaways Garmin watches have pre-loaded activity profiles and a wide range of additional options available.

You can add new activity profiles directly on your watch for instant use without needing to sync.

Alternatively, use the Garmin Connect app on your phone to add new activity profiles to your watch.

Garmin watches come stocked out of the box with various activity profiles. Those options differ based on the specific watch, but all come pre-loaded with a handful of the most common activities like walking, running, outdoor cycling, and strength training. However, the ones already on your watch aren't all that Garmin has available. Just because you don't see an activity profile on your watch for a type of activity you like to participate in doesn't necessarily mean that you can't track it.

Of course, the list isn't endless, and what you can add depends on your particular Garmin device. But Garmin offers a very extensive list of activity profiles, from cyclocross and e-mountain biking to pickleball, tactical, fishing, and more. Chances are good that if you participate in an activity, Garmin will likely have a profile for it.

How to add an activity profile using your Garmin watch

Add new activities right on your wrist

Having the option to add new profiles from your watch is extremely convenient. The new activity will be instantly available, so there is no need to wait for your watch to sync. Plus, it doesn't matter if you don't have your phone on you, either.

On your Garmin watch, press Start/Stop (top right button). Scroll to and select Add. Find the activity that you want to add. Some watches group activities into folders of activity types. Expand a folder by pressing the Start/Stop button. Select the activity that you want to add using the Start/Stop button. Use the Up and Down buttons (left center and bottom) to place the activity where you want it in your list of activities. Press the Start/Stop button to accept.

How to add an activity profile using Garmin Connect

Use your phone to add more activity profiles

While it's convenient to use your watch to add new profiles in a pinch, it can sometimes be easier to use your phone to change your watch settings. Luckily, you can do just that with the Garmin Connect app.