Summary Take your streaming device everywhere for comfort on the go.

Install a VPN on your Google TV Streamer for international viewing.

Choose a VPN, download the app, and log in to begin streaming securely.

It's important to take your streaming experience with you wherever you go. I know that's how I feel any time I'm traveling for long periods of time. Sometimes, that can even mean just commuting to work on the train. But if you have business travel upcoming, especially internationally, having your streaming device can bring comfort.

If you're traveling internationally, you may find that it's hard to find what you want to watch. It doesn't matter if you're using a Roku , Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick , or Google TV Streamer. Setting up a VPN on your device is a smart way to get the content that you want. If you have a Google TV Streamer, the newest of the devices listed, and want to add a VPN to it, it's an easy addition that is worth it any time you want to travel. It's also a great way to protect your information from any wandering eyes.

What you need before installing a VPN

Understand which VPNs work on your Google TV Streamer

A VPN protects your information and hides your IP address from where you are actually viewing something. So, this lets you view shows from different locations, whether you're actually there in person or not.

There are many choices when it comes to VPNs that work with a Google TV Streamer. Google did not change anything when it got rid of Chromecast and changed it to Google TV Streamer, so anything that works with Android TV operating system will work with your Google TV Streamer.

If you have decided not to upgrade to the Google TV Streamer and are still using a Chromecast (despite software updates not being available for it), you can still use a VPN on it.

Some of the options that you have are:

NordVPN

ExpressVPN

CyberGhost

PrivateVPN

ProtonVPN

Windscribe

IPVanish

If you want to set up a VPN for your travels, you need to see which VPNs work where you're heading and have a server there. If you want to set up a VPN on your Google TV Streamer because you want to watch a show from a specific area (think Netflix in Brazil), you need to use a VPN that works in Brazil.

How to set up a VPN on a Google TV Streamer

It just takes some logging in

No matter which VPN you're using on your Google TV Streamer, you have to download the corresponding app. That's the first step to setting up and connecting your VPN account to your Google TV Streamer. Rather than setting it up through your Wi-Fi router, which you can do but takes more steps, just setting it up to focus on your Google TV Streamer starts with downloading the app through the Google Play Store.

Turn on your TV. Open Google TV Streamer. Go to the Google Play Store. Download the VPN app of your choice. Sign into your account through the VPN app. From there, either sign into a local server (if you just want to watch something where you are) or into a server of the location you want to watch.

That's all there is to it. You'll open up access to any content that is specific to that location as well as keep your information hidden in unsecured networks. This allows you to bring your Google TV Streamer with you or use it to stream content from around the world in your own home.