The Nintendo Switch is a great games console for all the family but as it requires a Nintendo account to run, it's as susceptible to illicit hacking as any connected device or online service.

Indeed, in April 2020, Nintendo itself had to admit that more than 300,000 Nintendo accounts had been compromised. Nintendo Network ID information for a staggering amount of gamers was illegally accessed, which meant player IDs and passwords could have leaked.

It's why the Japanese gaming giant changed the way you sign into your account, removing the capability of doing so through a Nintendo ID. There's another way you can ensure your account is safer in future too, through two-factor authentication/verification.

2FA, as it is also known, asks for an additional code from a separate authentication app when signing in, so cannot be accessed by someone who doesn't have the exact same setup as you. Here's how to switch it on.

How to enable 2FA on your Nintendo Switch Account

To switch on two-factor verification on your Nintendo Account, head to the account website here, sign in and follow these steps below.

Click or tap on "Sign-in and security settings" in the left-hand column.

Click or tap on the "Edit" button next to "Two-Step Verification" settings at the bottom of the right-hand column.

Click or tap the red "Two-Step Verification setup" button that appears.

Click or tap the red "Submit" button that appears under your registered email address.

You will be sent a verification code to your email address which you will need to enter into the box to continue the process. If you don't immediately receive the email, do check your junk folder in whichever email client you use.

Click or tap on the "Submit" button after entering the verification code.

The next step will require the use of the Google Authenticator app for iOS or Android.

Once downloaded and installed (if you didn't already have it), open the Google Authenticator app and tap on the plus symbol at the top of the page.

Tap on "Scan the barcode" on your mobile device and scan the QR code that appears on the Nintendo Account page using your phone or tablet's rear camera.

A section will appear in Google Authenticator under "Nintendo Account" along with a changing set of six randomly generated numbers.

Type the current six digits into the "Code" section on the Nintendo website and hit "Submit".

This bit is very important: on the next webpage you will be given 10 "backup codes". You are strongly advised to write these down, although Google Authenticator has been updated to allow the app to switch between phones - if you lose or upgrade your current device, for example. That was not possible, previously. If you do find yourself locked out of your Nintendo Account and don't have your phone to hand, one of the backup codes can still get you in.

After that is done you have locked your account behind two-step verification and no one else can access your Nintendo Account easily. We also suggest you occasionally change your password just in case.