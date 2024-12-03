Key Takeaways Both Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped are in full swing, and now YouTube has joined the party with its 2024 Music Recap.

YouTube Music is Google's contender in the music streaming arena, competing against the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

'Tis the season for year-in reviews, and streaming platforms are leaning heavily into the hype. Apple Music Replay has just dropped, and Spotify's infamous Wrapped is set to land sometime tomorrow. Not to be outdone by its competitors, YouTube has pushed out its own official Music Recap for the 2024 season, which is now accessible to all subscribers of the service .

Here's how to easily access and share your own personalized set of YouTube Music streaming metrics.

How to access your YouTube Music Recap

Your 2024 year-in review is accessible via the YouTube Music app for iOS and Android

According to Google, the YouTube Music Recap feature "is designed to celebrate all the sounds that made this year memorable." Yearly Recaps include personalized playlists and stats that pull in your top songs and podcasts from the past year.

Here's how to navigate to your personal YouTube Music Recap:

Launch the YouTube Music app on your smart device. Make sure that you're signed in to your Google Account -- if you aren't, then log in using your credentials. Tap on your profile photo in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Tap on Your Recap > Get your Recap to view your, share, and download your statistics.

It's possible to access your Recap metrics using the standard YouTube app as well, which follows the same step-by-step processes as with the YouTube Music app. For additional information and web-based access, you can also head on over to the official YouTube Music web address provided by Google.

It should be noted that there are eligibility requirements for accessing YouTube Music's end of year Recap feature.

According to the company's support page, the following criteria need to be hit:

At least 10 hours of music listening time from between January 1 to November 10

Auto-delete disabled for activity older than 3 months

Either the YouTube Music or the standard YouTube app needs to be installed on your phone or tablet

Once you've confirmed your eligibility and have navigated to the Get your Recap page within the app, you'll be greeted with a variety of customized 'story' playlists, music and podcast streaming statistics, and more. From here, these metrics can be easily shared via your phone's share sheet interface.