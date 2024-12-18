Summary Nintendo has just dropped its annual year-in review for Nintendo Switch players.

You can access your Switch 2024 year-in review by heading over to the company's official web portal.

Everyone is waiting in anticipation for the Switch 2 to launch next year, making the 2024 holiday season a final hurrah moment for the popular hybrid gaming console.

Right on cue, Nintendo has enabled access to its annual Switch year-in review for 2024. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, and you're interested in viewing your own personalized gaming analytics, then this feature is the perfect tool to have at your disposal.

Nintendo has been consistently providing these year-in reviews over the past couple of years, and it serves as an excellent way to look back at your top titles, genres, and other gaming trends. Music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music have implemented similar features in the form of Unwrapped and Replay in recent years, respectively, and the system appears to be a winning formula for driving overall engagement.

How to track your Nintendo Switch 2024 year-in review

You can access your custom year-in review through Nintendo's official web portal

Nintendo

To access your Nintendo Switch year-in review for the 2024 calendar year, follow these simple steps:

Navigate to Nintendo's official year-in review web portal. If you aren't already logged in, you'll be prompted to sign in using your Nintendo Account. Once you've entered your login credentials, you'll have access to a personalized review of your Switch gaming statistics for 2024.

As of right now, it doesn't appear possible to view your year-in review metrics directly from your Nintendo Switch console, or via the companion app for smart devices. Rather, you'll need to use a web browser to access your stats.

It's also worth noting that you don't need to be actively subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online to access your year-in review. Nintendo Switch Online is the company's paid service for access to online gaming features, a retro library of legacy software content, and more.

In all likelihood, 2024 will see the Switch's final major holiday push

Nintendo's successor console is expected to land next year

In the Switch generation, we've seen Nintendo get serious when it comes to carving out its own digital ecosystem. Putting aside the console's impressive hardware sales , the Switch gaming platform has been fortified by the likes of Nintendo Switch Online, a massive eShop software catalog, and most recently, a dedicated music streaming service.

The company appears keen to maintain this momentum, having recently confirmed that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will feature backwards compatibility with the entire digital Switch library of titles. With the reveal of a second-generation Switch console expected before March 2025, it's likely that the 2024 holiday season will be the final one to feature the original Switch at the sales forefront.

It's great to see Nintendo lean into platform additions like a year-in review, but I do have a request for the upcoming Switch 2: I'd love to see the company bring back a 3DS-style Activity Log. As it currently stands, the Switch features a needlessly obtuse form of general play statistics, which pales in comparison to what we had on Nintendo's previous handheld console .