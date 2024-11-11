Key Takeaways Tubi offers a vast collection of shows, movies, and live TV channels for free.

You can access local channels on Tubi by launching the app or website and browsing the Live TV tab.

Local channels on Tubi include features like Local News, with coverage in 107 US locations.

In 2024, there are a wide variety of popular streaming services on the market. These include Pluto TV, Crave, Netflix, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, among others. The Fox Corporation-owned Tubi is another such platform, and it's of the FAST (free, ad-supported TV) variety, meaning Tubi offers unlimited free streaming via its ad-supported business model.

As traditional cable TV viewership continues to dwindle, we're seeing a trend emerge: increasingly, local TV news broadcast channels are pivoting towards internet-based content streaming. Tubi is embracing this trend, hosting an assortment of local news content which can be streamed in real time. Here's how to locate and watch live content directly from your own local news outlets.

Tubi Tubi is a free streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and even access to live TV channels. Tubi is available across all major platforms via a dedicated application or via the web. number of users 80 million notable shows Hemlock Grove , Babylon 5 , Spartacus , Gotham , Columbo notable movies Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead , Child's Play , White House Down , Knives Out , It Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels Price Free Free trial N/A Ad plans N/A Expand See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store See at Microsoft

How do you choose local channels to watch on Tubi?

Tubi makes it easy to access live and local broadcasts

To access Tubi's selection of local channels, follow these steps:

Launch the Tubi app or head over to the official Tubi website. Click or tap on the Live TV tab located near the top of the screen. Scroll through the vertical list of TV genres until you reach Local News, and then click or tap on it. Scroll up and down the TV guide interface to browse the various local networks and programs available to stream.

You'll probably find yourself scrolling through the interface to pin down the channels that suit your fancy. Luckily, if you have any experience with cable TV, then you'll be right at home here: Tubi's Live TV section is designed to match the interface typical of most cable or satellite TV providers.

Which local TV channels are available on Tubi?

Tubi hosts a lengthy selection of live and local TV channels

Tubi / Pocket-lint

A full list of available live and local TV channels can be found on Tubi's official help center page. These channels are categorized under the following main banners:

Local News

The Local News section is of particular note here, as it's the category most dependent on the country and state you're situated in. As of currently, Tubi says that 107 local US news channels are available to stream, with coverage scattered across much of the nation.

"Please note that channel availability is subject to change and may vary based on your geographical location. Please check your local listings for the most up-to-date information," the Tubi website reads.

In other words, if you don't live in physical proximity to a given location, you might not be able to access the area's local news coverage via Tubi.

Of course, VPNs are always an effective method of spoofing your location, and Pocket-lint has a handy guide on how to set one up on your own smartphone, tablet, PC, or TV.