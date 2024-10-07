Key Takeaways Vessel of Hatred expands Diablo 4 with Spiritborn class and new systems.

Season of Hatred Rising introduces free quality-of-life changes and in-game content for all players.

Diablo 4 is introducing a new region, class, and even game systems for all players, upgrading to level 60 max.

This week, Blizzard Entertainment is launching the brand new Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion, which will also launch the sixth season of the game, Season of Hatred Rising. The season of Hatred Rising offers quality-of-life changes, in-game events, and a new Battle Pass, unlocking both cosmetics and rewards for you.

Vessel of Hatred is the first major story expansion for Diablo 4, and it introduces a whole new narrative to experience in a new region, continuing story threads from the base game. Vessel of Hatred also adds the new Spiritborn class to the experience. There are also a ton of new in-game systems like Mercenaries and Runewords available for those purchasing the expansion. However, Season of Hatred Rising sixth season adds in-game content and tweaks that are available to all players.

When does Diablo 4's Season of Hatred Rising release?

Season of Hatred Rising begins promptly on the evening of October 7th

Keeping things streamlined, Blizzard Entertainment is launching Diablo 4's Season of Hatred Rising and the Vessel of Hatred at the same time. The upcoming season and expansion go live today at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET, and above is a map of the global launch times you can refer to. Once unlocked, all you need to do is load Diablo 4 onto your platform of choice, and you'll be given the chance to start a new seasonal character.

What content does Season of Hatred Rising offer fans?

Thankfully, you don't have to purchase the Vessel of Hatred expansion to get new content

Season of Hatred Rising is the latest season set to run an entire quarter of the calendar. Starting on October 7th, the fifth season of Diablo 4 concludes. Characters created during the Season of the Infernal Hordes go on to become eternal, and as with prior seasons, all seasonal characters are playable but will no longer carry over to the new season to reap the rewards of new content.

Diablo 4 will also usher in new tweaks and changes that are free to anyone playing Diablo 4 during Season of Hatred Rising, which includes the minor Creeping Hatred questline.

Vessel of Hatred launches with core elements exclusive to the expansion and those who purchase it for $40. However, Diablo 4 will also usher in new tweaks and changes that are free to anyone playing Diablo 4 during Season of Hatred Rising, which includes the minor Creeping Hatred questline. Players are tasked with having to take on Realmwakers, large-scale World Events, as well as also harnessing the power of Seething Realms and Seething Opals.

Every 15 minutes, a Realmwalker boss encounter will spawn. Once taken down, the Realmwalker opens a portal to a unique dungeon within the Seething Realm. Here, players must slay monsters and gather treasure, all while locating a Realm Gate. At the end, players can offer items to obtain a Seething Opal. These Opals act as Elixers, offering a 15 percent experience boost over 30 minutes. Each of the five variables also offers unique rewards, including Murmuring Obols, Sigil Powder, and other materials.

Diablo 4's Season of Hatred Rising quality of life improvements

Diablo 4 is making some tweaks to its leveling and progression systems

On top of adding a motive and incentive to grind an axe against a demon's head, Season of Hatred Rising is making changes to the core game. There are a ton of major changes being made to all players, even if you opt out of purchasing the Vessel of Hatred expansion. So, while you won't venture to the Nahantu regions or be able to play as the Spiritborn class, don't fret. This includes bumping up the max level cap from 50 to 60.

Season of Hatred Rising is making some core changes to leveling -- to give players more room to level up during the expansion, all players can go up to level 60. Paragon and Character Levels are being split, with each class now receiving a new Paragon Board. Each new board also comes with a Legendary Node to unlock which increases your power. All classes also have one new skill and gain five new passives to unlock. New class legendaries and uniques are also being added. And finally, World Tiers are being refreshed with Standard and Torment difficulties only.

All players can go up to level 60.

Of course, there's also the matter of the Battle Pass. Much like previous seasons, the Season of Hatred Rising is unlocked on day one of the season. Keeping up with tradition, there will be free perks for the Battle Pass -- including Smoldering Ashes -- to unlock. However, the Premium Battle Pass is where players can find all the new unique Armor and Weapon Transmogs to customize their character.