Key Takeaways Engage in account management through the Roku website for comprehensive settings.

Utilize the Roku mobile app for quick changes and device controls on the go.

Both options offer various account settings such as privacy controls, payment methods, and parental controls.

Roku is one of the most popular smart TV services out there. Whether it be through a Roku streaming stick or a Roku smart TV, the popular smart TV service has found its way into many homes.

If you’ve ever used a Roku device, you have set up a Roku account. Whether you need to delete an old, unused Roku account or modify your Roku subscriptions , there are a couple of ways to find and modify your Roku account settings.

Accessing over the web for more options

Best for those needing a complete set of options.

The best and most complete way to access and manage your Roku account is via Roku’s website. All you’ll need for this method is to know your Roku log in information.

Go to my.roku.com/account Log in to Roku on the web, if you haven’t already.

And just like that, you are now presented with a wealth of account options. Whatever you may want to do with your Roku account, you can find it on this page. And this is pretty exhaustive. From the account page on Roku’s website, you can:

Update your account info

Change how many emails you receive from Roku

Modify your privacy settings

Delete your Roku account

View and modify your payment methods

View and modify your subscriptions

View your purchase history

Set up or modify your PIN

Set up or modify your parental controls

Change the default apps for various voice requests

Add new apps

Modify your Backdrops

Set up or modify your Photo Streams

Additionally, you can also view and manage any of your Roku devices from this page as well. If you want to modify anything to do with your Roku account, Roku’s website is the best destination. Going through Roku’s website is the best way to make sure that you aren’t going to have to end up hopping over to another device to change a setting.

Accessing through the mobile app for convenience

Best for quick changes.

Sometimes, you don’t really need an extensive list of settings. Or, sometimes you might not have access to a computer. Either way, your next best choice is going to be via the Roku mobile app.

If you need to make changes only available through Roku's website, but don't have a computer to access the website, you can visit Roku's website from your phone's browser.

The Roku mobile app is incredibly useful for anyone that owns a Roku TV or streaming stick. Not only can it give you an extra remote, but it also gives you an easy way to browse movies and shows to save for later. But, it can also be used to lightly manage your Roku account.

In the Roku mobile app, you can access some account settings from the Account tab. While this tab is nowhere near as exhaustive as Roku’s website, from this tab you still have the options to:

View and manage your devices

View and manage your save list

View and manage your Photo Streams

Change the name on your account

Change the email attached to your account

Change your password

Set up or modify your PIN

Set up or modify your parental controls

View and modify your payment methods

View and modify your subscriptions

While this isn’t nearly as exhaustive as the list of options you can modify on Roku’s website, it is a respectably extensive list nonetheless. And, it even has some options that are exclusive to the Roku app, such as push notification settings and setting up shortcuts with Siri or Google Assistant.