PlayStation pulled the curtain back on its brand new PlayStation 5 Pro console today, which will be launching for $699 on November 7. The high-end console is designed to "evolve the console experience," according to the company, to improve the games being played in the PlayStation 5 ecosystem. CEO of SIE's platform business group Hidetaki Nishino calls PlayStation 5 Pro the "most advanced and innovative console hardware to date."

This bold proclamation holds a lot of weight and expectations. PlayStation 5 is a powerful piece of tech but has limitations affecting visual fidelity and performance modes. PlayStation aims to address this by using three key features to help reach higher fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates at a more consistent 60FPS. To accomplish this, PlayStation 5 Pro has an upgraded GPU, advanced ray tracing capabilities, and AI-driven upscaling tech, referred to as PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

Let's go over all three key features and explore how they'll impact your favorite PlayStation 5 games .

PS5 Pro's GPU unlocks 45% faster rendering

Games played on PS5 Pro should run considerably smoother

The PS5 Pro features a brand-new GPU, which is confirmed to feature 67 percent more compute units than the current base PS5 console. It's also explained that the high-end hardware has 28 percent faster memory. The new GPU is designed to enable up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay. Simply put, games should be able to run faster, smoother, and face fewer performance hiccups during gameplay.

With the GPU in mind, more games should be able to reach a stable 60FPS without having to dramatically downscale the visuals. It's still unlikely that we'll be receiving 4K with 60FPS support on many games. However, the PS5 Pro may be able to provide a mix between performance and visual modes, supporting 1440p at 60FPS, a middle ground that I can see myself using quite often. Games such as Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and Dragon's Dogma 2 and other third-party titles will be patched to take advantage of PS5 Pro’s GPU improvements.

Advanced ray tracing is being supported on PS5 Pro

The new tech unlocks dynamic reflection and realistic refractions of light.

The base PS5 introduced ray tracing to PlayStation audiences. The PS5 Pro is expanding on this technology, with new advanced ray tracing technology being readily supported. The console promises "even more powerful ray tracing," which aims to provide more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. Offering a greater sense of realism, games can provide more life-like reflections in mirrors and puddles. Advanced ray tracing can also improve the way light is displayed, coming through the branches of trees or beaming off the hood of a car.

Ray tracing is one of those core supplemental features a console can provide. It can enhance a realistic game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, or The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Not every game on the market is going to utilize this technology, but the ones that do will feel more immersive and true-to-life.

PS5 Pro introduces PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR)

PSSR is a new machine learning-based technology, utilized by PlayStation.

If you're familiar with NVIDIA's DLSSR technology, you'll have an idea of what PS5 Pro's PSSR technology is. Like DLSSR, PlayStation's version is also an AI-driven upscaling innovation. PSSR uses machine learning to improve image quality without any direct input from the developers. By addressing every pixel that's on-screen, PSSR can dynamically upscale the image. So, if you are playing a game using a performance mode at 1080p with 60fps, the image on screen may be upscaled to represent something closer to 1440p without a sacrifice in performance.

AI upscaling on consoles is currently unprecedented. I'll be fascinated to see whether the differences will be marginal or if AAA experiences will look and perform better on PS5 Pro.

PSSR is probably the most intriguing piece of tech Sony announced for PS5 Pro. AI upscaling on consoles is currently unprecedented. I'll be fascinated to see whether the differences will be marginal or if AAA experiences will look and perform better on PS5 Pro. One thing is for sure, PlayStation is investing a lot in the attempt to capture the balance between modern visuals and the stable 60FPS we were promised back in 2020.

Other notable features PS5 Pro offers

On top of the three key performance features, PS5 Pro does feature some additional hardware perks.

PS5 Pro is also giving some love to previous generation games. With the new PS5 Pro Game Boost feature, more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games that are playable on PS5 Pro will feature stability and performance upgrades. This includes an Enhanced Image Quality feature for PS4 titles, improving the resolution on select games. PS5 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7 (where available). VRR and 8K gaming are also supported. However, there's no word on how many titles will actively run in 8K. Of course, you also require an 8K compatible display to take advantage of this.

Launching on November 7, PS5 Pro will cost $699. However, it's worth noting that the new console is shipping as a digital-only model. Therefore, you'll have to purchase the disc-drive for an additional $75 if you want to use physical discs. The console also ships without a stand, requiring players to purchase the $29 vehicle stand separately.