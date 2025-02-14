Summary Roku is an affordable streaming option with a user-friendly interface.

Roku's Subscription Manager helps keep track of your streaming service subscriptions.

Utilize Roku's Save List and Search feature for easy content tracking and finding.

When it comes to streaming, it's never going to be perfect. You're never going to find every title that you want to watch under one streaming service . You aren't going to find all the best features on one app. It's why so many people are subscribed to so many services and also use free streaming options as well. There's so much content to be watched for you and your family. But keeping track of where it all is the toughest part.

While anyone who has used a Roku knows it can be used to watch apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Tubi, and others, there is so much more it can do for you besides show you streaming services. Roku is the first streaming device I added to my TVs to make them smart TVs and I've never gone back. I've added Roku devices to more TVs in my home. Here's a rundown of why Roku is the ultimate streaming companion.

1 Keep track of your subscriptions

Subscription manager keeps it all for you

If you're like me, it can be hard to remember what streaming services you've signed up for. There are free trials that come into play and it may be surprising to you when one you thought lasted longer then charges your card. Some may not realize when the card is charged at all or how long they signed up for the service. Roku can help you organize and maintain clarity on what streaming service subscriptions you currently have and when they are set to renew or expire.

This only works for services that you have signed into on your Roku. If you signed up for a streaming service but haven't signed into it on Roku, it won't show up in your manager.

I've signed up for a streaming service for a specific show before and when I finished binging it or the season ended forgot to unsubscribe. Paying attention to the Roku Subscription Manager would've been a huge help. The Subscription Manager is available on the Roku app on your mobile device and by going my.roku.com and logging into your account. It is not available if you are using Roku on a TV, as the ability to see your subscriptions isn't an option. To see your subscriptions in the Roku app or on the website,

Open up the app or website. Log into your Roku account. Go to My account. Go to Payments & subscriptions and see My subscriptions. Click on it.

Once here, you're able to see what streaming services you have subscriptions to, if they have been logged into on your Roku. It will show you current subscriptions as well as expired ones. It is important to note that it will only show you subscriptions that you have signed up for through your Roku. If you opened up a Netflix account separately, like through Netflix.com, it will not show up and you'll have to go to that specific website to see the state of your subscription. I've found this important to remember because I had a Prime Video account before I got a Roku and it auto-renews without Roku keeping track of that one.

2 Utilize the Save List

Helps me keep track of what's to watch

Truly one of the best features on Roku, the Save List is personally my favorite thing about it. Trying to track down the best content can be tricky. If you are bad at remembering what streaming service has a specific show, you're not alone. Using the Save List is a way to keep track of the content you want to see the most, all in one place. You probably have built up a watchlist on each individual app, marking a title if it seems interesting as you scroll. Finding them all in one place on the Roku home screen makes keeping track of them even simpler.

The Save List shows up on the left-hand menu when you are on the Roku interface. It eliminates the need to compare lists on different streaming services. It's important to note that not all of a streaming service's content will show up. For example, Netflix Originals and content that is only on Netflix will not show up. But if a title is streaming on Netflix and another streamer, it will show up. A big pain that Save List needs to address is not showing multiple profiles in Save List. This means that if you and another family member each have their own watchlist on Disney+ and Max, you can't make separate Save Lists. This has caused some tension in my household, but we work around it.

3 Roku Search is top-notch

It gives you where all of your titles are streaming

When you're trying to find a movie by Ryan Gosling or a TV show starring Tim Allen, you don't have to search through individual apps to find out where they are. Roku Search does the hard work for you by showing you where the content is streaming. You can open up Roku Search and either type in a title, actor, director, or other search terms. It will then provide you with a list of options and what app you can stream them on.

I love that, if you don't have one of the apps, Roku lets you download it by adding the app from the Search screen. I also have a Roku remote with a voice option, which I use all the time. I can press the mic button, say the kind of content I want to watch, and a list pops up. This is an easier way to look for a broad range of offerings rather than searching through pages of individual streaming services to find what to watch. It's clear that the process of putting Roku together has been carefully thought out, as the features are meant to make situations easier.

