To cut the cord or to not cut the cord, that is the question. Many people have looked toward the first choice in recent years, having been saddled by the need for cable, streaming services, Internet packages, and more. But there are other packages that give you some TV, so you're not paying for a bunch of channels you don't want. Those seem to be the happy middle ground for people who aren't ready to just rely on a digital TV antenna to pick up broadcast signals from a tower nearby.

Services like Hulu + Live TV offer you a streaming service plus a select number of live channels with the ability to add on other ones for more. Even then, you're asked for more because there are a ton of bundle options that give you more if you pay an additional fee. But if you want to truly be able to pick the channels that you can get and actually add on the ones that you want, YouTube TV might be the best option for you.

YouTube TV is simple to sign up for, and you can even get it for free sometimes. There are multiple ways that you can sign up for YouTube TV and multiple plans you can sign up for, although not as many as other streaming services. Here is how much YouTube TV costs and what you'll get with each plan.

What is YouTube TV?

It's a top alternate to cable

YouTube / Pocket-lint

YouTube TV Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Live TV Yes Price Starts at $73 /month Free trial Yes, length varies See at YouTube TV

We all know and love YouTube. It delivers videos of almost anything on the Internet, from recipes to music videos to entire films. Your favorite clips from your favorite shows are also available as YouTube videos (most likely) and it is a great way to learn so many things. But it is so much more than these small components.

YouTube TV was created to help people get rid of cable and stream what they actually want to stream. It has grown into TV streaming service that includes more than 100 channels. These include broadcast channels, cable channels, and regional sports networks. This is an easy way to blend wanting a cable package with wanting to cut cable altogether, as you get the best of both worlds. There are set channels that are included, but you can also pick and choose which channels you want to add to your subscription.

You're able to stream on up to three devices simultaneously and have up to six profiles on your account. YouTube TV is also available to stream on a variety of devices, including Google Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, Apple TV 4K, and more. YouTube is owned by Google, so you can easily invite people to a family plan with their Google account. It does offer live TV as well, so you're not getting those "live" channels like you might see on Tubi or The Roku Channel which just show one show over and over. Plus, you can enjoy mutliview, letting you stream multiple broadcasts at once.

YouTube TV Base Plan

What's included

There are two plans that you can choose from. The main one is the YouTube TV Base Plan, which is available for a five-day free trial. After your free trial, you will be charged $57.99 per month for three months. If you like it after three months, the price goes up to $72.99 per month. It includes 132 channels, some of which include:

ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

AMC

BBC America

CNN

Disney Channel

ESPN

Fox News

Fox Sports 1

FX

Food Network

MSNBC

MTV

NBA TV

NFL Network

PBS

truTV

USA

With the Base Plan, you also receive unlimited DVR space, so you're able to schedule and record any of the shows that interest you. There is also a massive on-demand library available for you to watch shows whenever you want.

Spanish Plan

Seven-day free trial

If you want to add the Spanish Plan, it is a standalone plan that does not include the channels from the Base Plan. These are the only two plans available for YouTube TV, as the rest of the options are listed as add-ons. The Spanish Plan is $32.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. You can also add the Spanish Plan to the Base Plan, but not every channel from the original Spanish Plan is available to be added to the Base Plan.

Some of the channels that are included in the Spanish Plan on its own are:

Antena3

ESPN Deportes

Cine Latino

Bandamax

Sony Cine

Baby TV

Foro TV

HDTV Hogar

TR3S

Univision

Unimas

You will still get six profiles and the ability to stream from three devices simultaneously with the Spanish Plan as well as a library of on-demand titles.

NFL Sunday Ticket

WIth RedZone or without

Arguably the most popular add-on to YouTube TV is the NFL Sunday Ticket plan. This gives you every out of market Sunday afternoon game, which is fine because you're going to get in market games on either Fox or CBS. This is ideal for people who root for a team that isn't in their area. The NFL Sunday Ticket package doesn't require you to sign up for a two-year contract, as DirecTV previously did when it had the exclusive rights to the package.

Related Best VPNs to watch NFL+ and Game Pass: Never miss kickoff again These VPNs allow you to access reliable streams of NFL+ and NFL Game Pass from anywhere.

It costs $349 per year to add to your Base Plan. On its own, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $449 per year. If you want to add NFL RedZone, which brings you live look-ins to all the games of the day when someone is close to scoring, it is an additional $40 to your NFL Sunday Ticket and Base Plan package. You cannot add RedZone to a standalone NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Sports packages

More reasonably priced

Adding more sports packages to your Base Plan is simple. You can choose the Sports Plus package for $10.99 per month, which includes NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, Billiard TV, Fight Network, MavTV, Tennis Channel, bein Sports, and more. This is the widest collection of channels in terms of sports packages.

You can also add NBA League Pass, which is similar to NFL Sunday Ticket as it gives you every out of market game during the season, for $14.99 per month. WNBA League Pass is set up the same way and is either $12.99 per month or $34.99 for the season. Choosing the MyOutdoorTV add-on for $9.99 per month gives you over 20,000 episodes of hunting, fishing, and shooting content.

Streaming service add-ons

Ones you know

BoliviaInteligente / Unsplash / Pocket-lint

There are streaming services you can add to your Base Plan. The Entertainment Plus is your best option if you want a bunch of additional channels. It is $29.99 per month and includes Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, and Starz. By itself, the Max add-on is $16.99 per month and gives you 20 channels, including HBO, every Max Sports channel, Max, CNN Max, and others. The Starz add-on is $9.99 per month and the MGM+ is $6.99 per month. You can bundle Starz and MGM+ with an $11.99 per month add-on.

Paramount+ with Showtime is $10.99 per month on its own and Cinemax is $9.99 per month. There are a ton of other add-ons you can throw onto your Base Plan, including Hallmark Movies Now ($5.99 per month), FOX Nation ($5.99 per month), AMC+ ($8.99 per month), Acorn TV ($7.99 per month), ALLBLK ($5.99 per month), Magnolia Selects ($4.99 per month), and others. For the full list of add-ons, visit YouTube TV's site.