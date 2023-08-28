Apple has long been able to guarantee generous software support windows for all of its phones, tablets, and computers through its complete control of both software and hardware chains. In the federated lands of Android, the promise unfortunately varies by brand. For many years, the standard has been a paltry 2 years of version upgrades and security patches. That has been changing in recent years, though, and customers have been able to benefit, using their gear longer and spreading out the cost of upgrades.

The situation for Android users in 2023 is the best it's ever been on the whole, but if you're hitting the market soon for a replacement, you might be considering software support - along with the protection and new features they provide - as one of your top priorities. We're here with all you need to know about what the major manufacturers are laying out.

In 2022, Samsung announced it would bring 4 years of updates to Android and its skin, One UI, and 5 years of security updates to the following device series:

Galaxy S from the Galaxy S21 series (including the S21 FE) onwards

Galaxy Z from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 onwards

Select Galaxy A devices including: Galaxy A33 Galaxy A34 Galaxy A53 Galaxy A54 Galaxy A73

Galaxy Tab S series from the Galaxy Tab S8 series onwards

On a separate but related note, those with a Galaxy Watch 4 series wearable or later would also be getting four years of Wear OS updates from release.

Other Galaxy Ax3 and Ax4 devices are currently being served 2 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. Devices from the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineup onwards were granted 3 years of Android updates in 2020 (via Android Police).

A full list of devices that are currently eligible for security patches on monthly, quarterly, and semiannual release cycles is available from Samsung.

If you own a Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, or 5a, Google will provide for 3 years of Android and security updates. Those with any Pixel from the Pixel 6 onwards - including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet - will see the security update runway extend to 5 years. The company has been known to give a few odd updates for older devices nearing or just past their guaranteed support window. You can see every Pixel's end-of-life date on this support page. Pixel Tablet owners, your page is here.

For those of you curious about the Pixel Watch and its Wear OS update timeline... there isn't one, really. Sorry.

Up until the launch of the Razr+ this year, Motorola has been struggling to provide its customers with updates on time. The best it's done for flagships in its Edge series was two OS upgrades and 2 years of security patches at best. In the modern days of Lenovo ownership, most Moto G and E phones were simply given a year of security patches and maybe a version bump.

Things have turned around a little for Motorola as it has now made the following promises:

Flagship devices like the Razr+, Edge+, and ThinkPhone are getting three OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security patches.

Moto G devices including the Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) as well as all releases from 2023 onwards are getting at least 3 years of bi-monthly security patches and at least one (if not two) OS upgrades.

Moto E devices are guaranteed 2 years of bi-monthly security patches.

Customers can check to see if their device will be getting a future OS update as well as when their security updates run out on this page.

OnePlus maintains OxygenOS as its version of Android for many devices, but does ship their parent company Oppo's ColorOS on ones sold in China. Here's how the update picture stacks up:

The OnePlus 11 is the only device so far to be explicitly guaranteed four OS updates and 5 years of security updates. We haven't seen any word about this applying to the OnePlus Pad.

Flagship phones from the OnePlus 8 series onward are set for three OS updates and 4 years of security updates. This includes the OnePlus 11R, a mid-range release for the Indian market that the company originally said was being supported under the new policy before making a public U-turn on Twitter.

Nord and Nord CE devices will get two OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Nord N series phones are getting a single OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches.

You'll find details about new updates and betas for your device on the OnePlus forums.

Xiaomi's update policy for MIUI is the newest among this group, having just been announced for its Redmi K60 Ultra. That device will be the first to get four OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

The last big move was to three OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches for the Xiaomi 11T, Redmi Note 11, and Redmi K50 and later series (via MUO). You can check which devices have lost active security update support here.

Both the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2) are set for 3 years of Android version bumps and 4 years of security patches. The two phones will be in lockstep on the latest version of Nothing OS for the time that they're in active support. You can read up on the tick-by-tick updates at Nothing's community forums.

Nokia's software upgrade policies vary by device and are definitely more visible on some than others. Here's what we can gather from the devices currently on offer:

The Nokia XR20 is getting three OS upgrades and 4 years of monthly security patches.

The Nokia G60 and X30 are getting three OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security patches.

The Nokia G11 Plus, G20, G21, G42, and G50 are getting two OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security patches.

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition, C20, C21, and C30 are getting 2 years of quarterly security patches.

You can look up logs of security and OS updates for your device on this Nokia page.