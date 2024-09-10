Key Takeaways Astro Bot can be completed in 10-12 hours doing the bare minimum.

Completionists spending 15-18 hours will rescue every bot, collect puzzle pieces, and find secret exits.

Astro Bot offers a substantial and fleshed-out gameplay experience, breaking away from the shorter Astro's Playroom adventure.

For many people, Astro Bot will be the first full game starring the adorable blue and white robot, but he's actually been around for much longer than you probably thought. He was introduced at the PS4 launch with The Playroom, which was more of a tech demo, but then got his own VR game called Astro Bot Rescue Mission. Unfortunately, many people never knew about or played this game despite getting amazing critical reviews . Thankfully, PlayStation didn't give up on this budding mascot as he returned in Astro's Playroom as the PS5 pack-in title, and now can finally make a big splash as a full PS5 game.

Related It took awhile but here's why I'm finally excited for the new Zelda game While I was hesitant about Echoes of Wisdom upon first impression, this latest trailer has fully sold me on the game.

Astro Bot is a rare 3D platformer to come out of Sony first-party, and even comes in at a slightly reduced price tag to most AAA games. But does that lower price mean you're getting another bite-sized adventure like Astro's Playroom? I know I need to be extra careful with how I spend my hard-earned money, so let's see exactly how long Astro Bot takes to beat so you know if it's worth picking up on day-one, or if it's perhaps better to wait for a sale.

While I'll talk about the length of the game, there will be no specific spoilers here. However, I will mention how many levels and collectibles there are.

Astro Bot Platformer Systems Platform(s) PlayStation 5 Released September 6, 2024 Developer(s) Team Asobi ESRB E10+ For Everyone 10+ Due To Crude Humor, Fantasy Violence $60 at Playstation Store

How long will it take you to beat Astro Bot?

It depends if you're going for 100%

Most 3D platformers aren't terribly long. So, no matter how you slice it, Astro Bot isn't going to be a game that you spend dozens of hours with. However, it is substantially larger and more fleshed out than Astro's Playroom, which could be beaten in as little as 3 hours and 100% completed in just another hour or two.

Out of the 300+ bots you can rescue, the minimum number to access the final boss is 200.

Beating the base game in Astro Bot means going through each of the five main nebulas, plus a final one that opens up as the final set of worlds. To unlock an additional nebula, you don't need to collect everything in each world, or even play them all. If you were just trying to mainline the game as efficiently as possible, you could just collect the bare minimum number of bots to unlock the boss, defeat them, and complete the new planet that appears before moving on to the next.

Close

Out of the 300+ total bots you can rescue, the minimum number to access the final boss is 200, which should take you roughly 10 to 12 hours.

For completionists out there, getting 100% isn't much more taxing. Here's what you will need to do in no particular order:

Rescue every bot. Collect all the puzzle pieces. Unlock and beat every planet in each nebula, including the hidden ones. Find all the secret exits. Buy all the items from the gacha machine.

While that sounds like a lot, you're only looking at a total playtime of around 15-18 hours.

In the end, Astro Bot isn't made to take up a ton of your time. It's a delightful game packed full of ideas but doesn't overstay its welcome. If you enjoy games of this genre, there's no doubt you will have a great time with it, especially if you're a PlayStation fan and get a kick out of finding all the cameo bots and Easter eggs scattered around. However, if money is tight, and you need a game that will last more than a few evenings of play, you may want to look elsewhere.

Your browser does not support the video tag.