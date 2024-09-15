Key Takeaways Lithium-ion laptop batteries should last anywhere between two to five years on average.

Factors affecting battery life include heat, overcharging, full cycles, and high-power usage.

There are a variety of tactics you can use to stretch your battery as far as possible.

One of the biggest drawbacks about laptops is their disposability, which is a price we pay for convenient mobility. Most models are difficult or impossible to upgrade, and all of them rely on a battery that inevitably degrades over time.

Before you buy your first laptop or your next one, then, how long can you expect a laptop battery to last? There are general estimates we can share, although the precise answer tends to be complex.

Related 7 common mistakes that damage your phone, laptop, or tablet battery Maintaining a healthy battery for your devices isn't hard, but you might be unintentionally damaging it without even knowing.

How long do laptop batteries last?

Care goes a long way

Close

This depends on the exact chemistry used, but most laptops rely on some form of lithium-ion technology, just like your smartphone or earbuds. It tends to offer the best balance of density and longevity. It's even used in electric cars, bikes, scooters, and unicycles.

Lenovo estimates that a laptop battery should last two to five years on average, or 300 to 500 charge cycles, whichever comes first. HP claims that its own batteries are limited to two to four years, but 1,000 cycles. Those gaps might seem wide, but real-world performance depends on a variety of factors, such as:

Intense heat and cold. Freezing temperatures or intense summer heat will shorten a battery's life. Ideally, laptops should be at or near room temperature.

Freezing temperatures or intense summer heat will shorten a battery's life. Ideally, laptops should be at or near room temperature. Overcharging. While it's not terrible, charging to 100% every time will reduce longevity, especially if you regularly leave your laptop plugged in overnight. You should also avoid using a charger with higher wattage than your laptop is rated for, though the best chargers should scale as needed.

While it's not terrible, charging to 100% every time will reduce longevity, especially if you regularly leave your laptop plugged in overnight. You should also avoid using a charger with higher wattage than your laptop is rated for, though the best chargers should scale as needed. Draining to near zero before recharging. Full charge cycles accelerate a battery's decline.

Full charge cycles accelerate a battery's decline. Excessive power consumption. The faster a laptop drains, the more charging it's going to need later.

The good news is that laptop batteries can be replaced, and you can often do it yourself so long as you buy the correct battery. Repair shops should be willing to do the job for you if it's complicated, or you just don't feel comfortable opening up expensive hardware.

Related 3 tweaks I made to stop my PS5 controller from dying mid-game Nothing will kill your experience gaming faster than a dead controller. Here's how to make your DualSense last a bit longer.

How can you improve laptop battery life?

Moderation is key

Here are some basic tips:

Don't expose your laptop to extreme temperatures. Avoid leaving your laptop in direct sunlight, for example, and keep it in a bag or case if you're going to be outside in freezing winter for more than a few minutes.

Avoid leaving your laptop in direct sunlight, for example, and keep it in a bag or case if you're going to be outside in freezing winter for more than a few minutes. Limit charging to 80% unless you need more. Both Windows and macOS now have smart/optimized battery charging options that can hold your battery at 80% until you're about to unplug. In Windows, control options are often tied to brand-specific software.

Both Windows and macOS now have smart/optimized battery charging options that can hold your battery at 80% until you're about to unplug. In Windows, control options are often tied to brand-specific software. Unplug overnight if you can. We get it -- many people need their laptops to be charged and ready to go every morning. If you can afford to, though, it's worth powering down overnight and booting fresh the next day.

We get it -- many people need their laptops to be charged and ready to go every morning. If you can afford to, though, it's worth powering down overnight and booting fresh the next day. Never drain your battery to zero. Partial charge cycles are always healthier.

Partial charge cycles are always healthier. Avoid maxing out laptop settings. A gaming laptop will, of course, be regularly pushing the limits of its CPU and GPU, but you don't necessarily need full brightness or volume, or fancy LED keyboard effects. You might also want to disconnect peripherals you're not using.

A gaming laptop will, of course, be regularly pushing the limits of its CPU and GPU, but you don't necessarily need full brightness or volume, or fancy LED keyboard effects. You might also want to disconnect peripherals you're not using. Keep your laptop dust-free. Dust can impact airflow and efficiency, raising a laptop's internal temperature.